Jaylen Warren Signs RFA Tender

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren has signed his one-year restricted free agency tender, the team announced today.

Warren was given a second-round tender. He’ll be back in Pittsburgh for 2025, where he’s expected to be the team’s starting running back.

While the team said financial terms were not announced, the second-round tender came in at $5.346 million for the year.

An undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022, Warren has played a key role for the Steelers over the last three seasons, taking over as the team’s third-down back four games into his rookie season. Regarded as a strong pass-blocking back, Warren also has been productive as a runner and a receiver for the Steelers.

In 15 games last season, he ran 120 times for 511 yards and a touchdown while catching 38 passes for 310 yards. In 2023, Warren ran 149 times for 784 yards and four touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards as he added 61 receptions for 370 yards. With a large role in 2025, those numbers should improve.

Warren battled through injuries in 2024, dealing with a hamstring strain in the preseason and then a knee injury that caused him to miss two games.

Mike Tomlin expressed confidence in Warren as Pittsburgh’s RB1 during the team’s pre-draft press conference earlier today.

“I certainly feel comfortable with his ability to do so. He got hampered by injuries some in 2024. He appears to be ready to answer that. I know he’s excited for his opportunity,” Tomlin said. “I don’t think myself or anyone within the organization question his talents in regards to his ability to manage that role.”

While the team did sign Kenneth Gainwell and is expected to draft a running back, Warren will likely serve as the starter after Najee Harris departed in free agency and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Warren also served as a kick returner for the Steelers last season, returning nine kicks for 227 yards, good enough for a 25.2-yard average. The Steelers could look for someone else to take that role next season, but Warren’s ability to do so adds value for the Steelers.

With Warren signing his tender, he’s now set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season. The Steelers could try to get a long-term deal done with Warren, but they’ll likely give themselves insurance by looking for a running back in a deep 2025 draft class.