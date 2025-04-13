James Palmer Doesn’t Expect Kirk Cousins Trade To Steelers: ‘Don’t See That At All’

As the Steelers find themselves waiting on Aaron Rodgers, for what feels like forever, they’ve got other options as well. Some of those are through the draft, and the Steelers are doing their due diligence. However, one other veteran option is Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is still under contract in Atlanta, so acquiring him would have to come via trade. As of now, NFL insider James Palmer doesn’t see that as a strong possibility.

“I think the [Joe] Flacco trade really complicates things heavily for Kirk Cousins,” Palmer said Friday on Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel. “His options are this. Traded to the Browns, used to make sense, doesn’t make as much sense now. Traded to the Steelers? Don’t see that, at all.”

From the beginning of the offseason, the Browns and Steelers had seemed like the best options for Cousins. The main reasoning was that these are the last two QB-needy teams that haven’t really done anything to address the position. Now, the Browns have brought in Joe Flacco, which likely takes them out of the running for Cousins. The Giants brought in two veterans as well, and the Titans seem destined to draft Cam Ward.

Recently, though, any potential interest in a deal with Pittsburgh has lost some steam. Palmer himself, in the beginning of April, reported that the Steelers don’t seem to have much interest in Cousins anymore. The reason for that feels clear, as Pittsburgh’s made it known that Rodgers is their first priority.

Cousins has a no-trade clause, so he’d have to sign off on any deal. Based on how things developed in Atlanta last offseason, he might want to wait until the draft ends to consider any move, to avoid being replaced by a rookie again. That could complicate things for Pittsburgh, as Rodgers himself might be taking a similar approach.

The draft is certainly a place the Steelers would look. They’ve spoken to most of the top quarterbacks in the draft and had Shedeur Sanders in the facility as recently as Thursday. If they do take a quarterback, it feels safe to say Cousins wouldn’t be too excited about potentially being moved to Pittsburgh.

Cousins’ Achilles is also worrisome. While Rodgers is also coming off a recent Achilles injury, he looked better in 2024 than Cousins did.

At this point, the idea of Cousins ending up a Steeler feels slim. It still feels like there’s a good chance the Steelers bring in Rodgers. If they draft a rookie, which is starting to look more likely by the day, then there’s essentially no chance of Cousins accepting a trade here. Palmer seems to have the same mindset.