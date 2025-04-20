James Jones Thinks Mike Tomlin’s Winning-Season Streak Will End If Mason Rudolph Is Starter

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. It’s one of the more impressive things an NFL head coach has ever done.

Steelers fans don’t need to be reminded of that, though. At this point, it’s becoming more irritating for fans to hear about than anything else, especially considering the Steelers’ lack of success in the playoffs despite those winning records.

While there is plenty of offseason left, the Steelers are in an undesirable position at quarterback right now. It could change, but Mason Rudolph would be the starting quarterback if the season started tomorrow. Former NFL WR James Jones doesn’t like the Steelers’ chances in 2025 if they have to roll with Rudolph, and he thinks Tomlin’s streak could come to an end.

“If Mason Rudolph trots out there, the streak [Mike Tomlin’s winning-season streak] is over,” Jones said on FS1’s The Facility on Friday. “He’s not going to the playoffs, especially the way the defense played at the end of the season… You go out there with that offense, the defense is going to be on the field a lot. You’re not going to win a lot of games. They must draft a quarterback.”

Both Mike Tomlin and the Steelers locker room respect Mason Rudolph. Each seems to think he is a viable option to start if the Steelers have no other options heading into the season. Rudolph has had some sustained success before, with most of that coming towards the end of the 2023 season. It was only a three-game stretch, but Rudolph did win those final three games of the season. That led the Steelers to a 10-7 record and helped them sneak into the playoffs.

However, that’s an extremely small sample size. Some think Mike Tomlin’s public admiration of Mason Rudolph is fake as well. Rudolph is familiar with the organization and will have weapons around him if he sees the field this year. Still, it’s hard to think of the Steelers as true contenders with him in charge of the offense.

Aaron Rodgers has been their plan-A all offseason long, but he still hasn’t decided between the Steelers and retirement. The draft is also an option, but the quarterback class after Cam Ward isn’t especially impressive. With the 21st overall pick and no second-round selection either, who knows if Pittsburgh even gets a chance to draft a worthwhile prospect?

It seems as if the Steelers feel comfortable starting Mason Rudolph. They might have no other choice. Only time will tell if that comfortability converts to some extra numbers in the ‘win’ column.