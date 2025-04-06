Jalen Milroe’s Invite To Draft Could Fuel Steelers Speculation

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have interest in Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, with Colin Cowherd hearing from an NFL executive that the team could take him with their first-round pick at No. 21 overall. Per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Milroe accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a sign that he could be taken in the first round.

Source: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 6, 2025

It’s not a guarantee that Milroe will be taken early because he’s at the draft. Notable examples of players who attended the draft but fell into the second round in recent years include Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. and Geno Smith. However, per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the NFL is being selective this year with who they invite and are only planning to invite 8-10 prospects, which makes it seem as if the league is confident that Milroe will be a first-round selection.

Top NFL brass called and officially invited LSU consensus All-American OT Will Campbell to the Draft in Green Bay. The NFL is planning on being very selective this year and only plans on inviting 8-10 players who they feel are all top picks. pic.twitter.com/5x57ILzDDK — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2025

But it is a sign that Milroe could go in the first round despite not currently being mocked in the first by most analysts.

With the Steelers’ reported interest, Milroe’s attendance at the draft is certainly notable, and it could lead to speculation that he’s going to wind up in Pittsburgh. Right now, the Steelers have just Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract at quarterback, although the team has been actively trying to sign Aaron Rodgers. Milroe likely wouldn’t start right away for any team that drafts him due to needing more time to develop, and if the Steelers are eyeing him, it may be a situation where they want him to sit behind Rodgers before taking over the reins.

It would be a surprise if the Steelers did draft a quarterback in the first round, as local beat writers, including Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, don’t believe that’s the route the team will go. Without a second-round pick and a big need along the defensive line, the current betting favorite for Pittsburgh’s selection is a defensive lineman.

The Steelers did have a Pro Day Dinner with Jalen Milroe with a contingent that included quarterback’s coach Tom Arth, so it’s not unfathomable to think that Pittsburgh could wind up selecting the Alabama quarterback. With or without Rodgers, the Steelers are expected to take a quarterback at some point in the draft, and if they really like Milroe, it could happen in the first round. Even if it’s not the Steelers, given that he’s reportedly going to be attending the draft, it seems as if Milroe will surprise and be taken earlier than expected and likely in the first round.