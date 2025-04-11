Jalen Milroe Describes Meeting Steelers’ Mike Tomlin

One day after Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders discussed his meeting with Mike Tomlin, Alabams’s Jalen Milroe is doing the same. In Milroe’s case, Tomin came to him, making the trip to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide Pro Day last month. One that included a dinner between Milroe, teammates, and the Steelers’ brass the night before. Appearing on Good Morning Football Friday, Milroe described the conversation.
“It’s funny. Everybody has their own type of personality, right?” Milroe told the show. “You got the stern coach, you got the laid-back coach, you got the relationship-oriented coach. Coach Tomlin was chill, laid back when I met with him. It was definitely a cool visit, for sure.
“You always think you gotta keep your head up high. You gotta be serious the whole conversation. Nah, it was a laid-back conversation. And of course, we talked ball. We talked game and stuff like that. But it was definitely a more laid-back conversation.”
That’s often the sentiment expressed by those who speak with Tomlin and why players, rookies and veterans, still view him as one of the top NFL coaches to play for. While there’s plenty to criticize, Tomlin’s ability to build rapport with players is impressive and leaves a memorable mark. After being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, WR DK Metcalf recalled his pre-draft and occasional NFL interactions with Tomlin, always offering an encouraging word. The NFL is a business, and businesses are as much about relationships as anything else. Few do it better than Tomlin.
Milroe himself has earned high praise for his character and leadership. Though his on-field play has been uneven, coaches hold him in high regard with a strong work ethic and poise, Milroe bouncing back from a brief 2023 benching to regain the starting job. Milroe also won the 2024 William V. Campbell Award, better known as the “Academic Heisman” with a 3.52 GPA. Previous quarterbacks to recently win the award include Bo Nix and Justin Herbert.
Now, the Steelers will decide if Milroe is worth a draft pick. Reportedly invited to the NFL Draft, his stock could be higher than perceived, with a green room bid usually leading to a first-round selection. Pittsburgh holds the 21st overall pick and could be the team that gives Milroe an NFL home.