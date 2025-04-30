Jack Sawyer ‘Another Potential Jackpot’ LB Draft Pick For Steelers, Dulac Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t “need” Jack Sawyer, but they’re sure glad to have him, and he could make their draft. That is the opinion of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac, who has written about the team’s recent mid-round linebackers. Nick Herbig in 2023 and Payton Wilson in 2024 worked out well, with high upside left untapped. If Sawyer could approach that, he could represent a real score.

Or as Dulac put it, “Getting Sawyer in the fourth round could be another potential jackpot for the Steelers”. Of course, the real potential “jackpot” is QB Will Howard in the sixth round, just by virtue of his position. They didn’t draft him with the expectation that he will become their franchise quarterback, but Brock Purdys happen.

Still, while Jack Sawyer may not throw for many touchdowns, he could land a big role with the Steelers—in time. Right now, he is firmly entrenched at the bottom of the depth chart, which is well insulated above him. They have former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt at the top, with his longtime running mate, Alex Highsmith.

And behind them is Nick Herbig, now going into his third season. In 606 career defensive snaps, he has eight-and-a-half sacks and six forced fumbles. Although perhaps he earned one of those forced fumbles on special teams, where he has been a mainstay. Now Jack Sawyer will set out to become the Steelers’ latest special teams ace.

The Steelers drafted Sawyer at roughly the same point in the draft that they selected Herbig two years earlier. Herbig’s strength is his pass rush, but they like Sawyer more for his overall game and size. He is a developing pass rusher but is stout against the run. And if they get him in the lab with this group of pass rushers, he will pick up some good habits, for sure.

Pittsburgh has a history of drafting and developing mid- to late-round picks on the edge, rarely signing stars to long-term extensions. In recent years, they have obviously signed Watt and Highsmith to long-term deals. We don’t know what the future holds, though, and Watt is getting up there. Could the Steelers one day replace him or Highsmith with Nick Herbig or Jack Sawyer?

There’s always that possibility, but for now, they are just going to enjoy the depth that both provide. They have seen injuries test their insulation at the position in recent years, too, so one can understand the compulsion. Last year, the Steelers acquired Preston Smith in-season via trade but released him in February, so Sawyer could fill that role.