Is T.J. Watt Worth $40 Million To The Steelers?

Is T.J. Watt worth $40-plus million for the Steelers?

The fact that T.J. Watt posted a picture on Instagram caused a stir among Steelers fans, and even beyond. Giving a “peace” sign—as a sign of departure—some interpreted this to be related to contract negotiations. While many are prone to over-analysis of mundane things, some reporters have followed up and indicated that there are some rumblings about that very thing.

Not that it should be any cause for concern. The last time the Steelers signed T.J. Watt to an extension, it came at the last minute. When you’re negotiating at the very top of the market, things can take some time.

This isn’t about whether or not Watt and the Steelers will get something done, in other words. Rather, it’s about whether it should happen, and at what part of the market. Watt will turn 31 years old later this year, and he had “merely” a second-team All-Pro season. So what is the price tag for that, relative to others?

Of course, the Browns reset the market by giving Myles Garrett a $40 million APY extension. What people don’t talk about, though, is that Garrett still had two years left on his deal. The Steelers only have T.J. Watt under contract through the 2025 season, so the numbers can be interpreted differently. Garrett got $40 million per year in new money, but that doesn’t hit until 2027. For the next two years, he is playing off a contract worth $25 million APY.

Watt has one year left on a $28 million APY deal with the Steelers, so a three-year, $120 million extension would look different. When you figure out the cash flow over the length of the deal, you can fudge the numbers. $76 million of Garrett’s deal, he won’t see until 2029 and 2030, for example. Will the Browns want to pay him that by then? He has nothing guaranteed beyond the 2027 season.

But back to us. Garrett reset the market to $40 million APY in new money. Should the Steelers view T.J. Watt as worth that? I think it’s a given that Watt believes he is worth that, at least if Garrett is. The Steelers did this to themselves by not jumping on an extension early. Now they have a tough choice to make—at least for those on the outside. In the long run, I don’t see any complications in their finishing this deal.

