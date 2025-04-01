Is Steelers’ Emphasis On Compensatory Formula A One-Year Flirtation Or A New Focus?

Is the Steelers’ compensatory pick emphasis a one-year flirtation or a new focus?

The Steelers had an abundance of unrestricted free agents this year whom they felt comfortable parting from. On the flip side, they have not signed many compensatory free agents, and even future significant ones. This isn’t wholly coincidental, as Steelers GM Omar Khan confirmed yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at the annual league owners meetings, Khan said the Steelers have acted conscientiously this offseason in an effort to try to preserve their compensatory gains. They are projected to gain four compensatory picks in 2026, including at least one third-round pick.

But nothing that Khan said clearly indicated a new focus. The Steelers acted in ways aimed at protecting their compensatory gains this year; but that is because they anticipated having significant gains this year. What about next year, or the year after that, if they don’t have any significant departures?

Obviously, teams can’t control how much interest their free agents will draw from other teams. I don’t think the Steelers counted on Dan Moore Jr., for example, fetching over $20 million per season. One wonders if they didn’t expect Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to earn more on the open market, as well.

That is a bit of a digression, though, to get back on the right path. We know that the Steelers actively tried to preserve their compensatory gains this year. But what conclusions can we draw from that, if any, that apply beyond this season? Are they only doing that this year, or is this something they want to continue attempting in the future?

Some teams more than others place an emphasis on gaining extra draft picks via the compensatory formula. Historically, the Steelers haven’t been one of those teams, though they wouldn’t ignore obvious opportunities. If they knew they were in line for a third-round pick, they wouldn’t sign an equivalent veteran who cancels out that gain.

But will the Steelers go even further than that under Omar Khan? There are certainly teams, like the Ravens, that pay more attention to this than the Steelers do. Will they regularly try to maximize their compensatory gains, or was this year just a special circumstance?

