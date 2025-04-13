Interview: UNC RB Omarion Hampton Prides Himself As True ‘Three-Down Back’

It was just a few years ago that the discourse surrounding running backs in the NFL was centered on their declining value. Over the last couple seasons, the teams that have invested in the position have been rewarded on the field as the pendulum swings back to run-first offenses. Three-down backs are proving their value and UNC RB Omarion Hampton sits near the top of this year’s draft class as the embodiment of that.

“I’m a three-down back. I can do everything,” Hampton told me and a group of reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. “I can pass block, I can catch out the back field. I can make defenders miss at the third level. I can really do everything.”

Hampton’s college career started with a bang as he logged a pair of 100-yard rushing games and five total touchdowns over his first three starts as a freshman. He built on that momentum with over 1,500 rushing yards and 15 total TDs in each of his last two seasons.

At 5116, 221 pounds, Hampton’s frame is built to endure the rigors of a full NFL season. He suffered a broken ankle before entering college, but stayed mostly healthy as a workhorse back in college.

The ACC has some good programs, but it isn’t the highest level of competition. Hampton was asked about the possible critique of his college tape and production.

“I was getting the ball so many times. Sometimes I was getting tackled in the backfield, but I had to make that man miss and then eliminate yards of loss,” Hampton said. “I mean, if you watch the film you’ll definitely see it.”

Some college running backs are running behind big SEC linemen with multiple players that will eventually be NFL starters. Other than Willie Lampkin, UNC’s line has been up and down throughout Hampton’s time there. He still found ways to be productive.

“It’s really just a mindset. You got fourth and one? You gotta get it. When you’re one-on-one with a defender, you gotta make him miss. So it’s really just a mindset thing.”

He was asked about his favorite short-yardage play he’s ever made and he pointed to this one against Wake Forest.

Everyone knows UNC RB Omarion Hampton is getting the ball here, including Wake Forest and they try to muddy the LOS to slow him down. No problem, Hampton goes airborne into the LB and powers into the end zone. This was a dominant tape. pic.twitter.com/ffnyFTxL6d — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 21, 2024

He pointed to Joe Mixon, Saquon Barkley and Jamyr Gibbs as three backs that he watches and takes tips from to incorporate into his own game. For how big he is, Hampton is deceivingly quickly and he has great instincts on how to make defenders miss.

There are still plenty of things he can work on as a young player, and he made sure to point those out unprompted.

“I’m working on things I can do better. Sometimes I can get lower, I can put my hands in a better place,” Hampton said of working on his pass blocking. “Just noticing all that, learning off of it, and then building on that…You gotta protect the quarterback, that’s the main thing. You can’t play on this level if you can’t pass block.”

Getting the benefit of playing time as a rookie, Hampton had plenty of time to evolve his game over three years in college. He said tape study was one of the big things that has positioned him to be a top draft pick this year.

“I would say learning defenses, learning what defenses are gonna do before the play even starts,” Hampton said. “Learning where the safeties are aligned, where the blitzes are coming from. I feel like I grown in that area.”

Aside from Ashton Jeanty, Hampton is the most complete back in this class. He would make a great final piece to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ backfield alongside Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Hampton confirmed that he met with the Steelers at the combine.

“Yeah, I met with a few of them,” he said without confirming whether it was formal or informal.

Regardless of what it was, the Steelers had him in for a pre-draft visit. They appear to be very interested in him, which comes as no surprise. He has been one of the most frequent players in national media mock drafts for the Steelers.

