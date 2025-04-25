Insider: Steelers Asked Aaron Rodgers For Answer Before NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into Thursday night’s draft unsure who their starting 2025 quarterback will be. They received no clarity by the time the picks were in. According to reporter Josina Anderson, the Steelers asked QB Aaron Rodgers for an answer before Thursday’s main event. It doesn’t appear they received one.

Anderson shared the tweet just after midnight Friday morning.

“I’m told the #Steelers communicated with Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the week that they would like to receive an answer from him before the Draft (at least 48 hours), per league source.

Steelers know the outcome of that conversation…”

Before the draft, head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan said Rodgers’ pending decision wouldn’t impact the team’s draft plans. In some respects, that seems accurate. Rodgers is a short-term play to help the franchise win in 2025. Drafting a rookie is a longer vision that goes beyond the year.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh passed on quarterback in Round 1. Despite Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, and Jalen Milroe being on the board, the Steelers solidified their defensive line by selecting Oregon DL Derrick Harmon with the 21st pick.

Still, it would’ve been ideal for Pittsburgh to understand its quarterback layout heading into the draft. Even if it was just to know if the Steelers should be in the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, a veteran quarterback potentially on the move after being benched by the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2024 season. With Rodgers in limbo, Pittsburgh may hesitate to make a move knowing that trading for Cousins effectively shuts the door on signing Rodgers.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Rodgers showed no indication of hurrying his decision and told teams he’s content if they decide to move on. Clearly, Pittsburgh doesn’t want to turn the page, recognizing Rodgers is its best option left to compete in 2025 and snap the franchise’s eight-year playoff-win drought.

If draft isn’t the true deadline, then it might be the start of OTAs in late May. While voluntary, it’s difficult to see the Steelers going into the first organized practices with Rodgers as a looming question and still creating uncertainty over who Pittsburgh will start at QB in 2025.

Earlier this offseason, owner Art Rooney II said the team was willing to wait a little while longer but not “forever.” As Rodgers is still deciding, Rooney’s timeline may be put to the test.