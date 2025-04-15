Insider Believes Giants Trading Back Into First Round For Shedeur Sanders Is Possible

You can’t do more homework on a prospect than the New York Giants have on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Though it might not mean the team will make him the third-overall pick, the Giants could be poised to make a bold draft day trade to have their cake and eat it too. On the heels of news of the Giants privately working Sanders out later this week, ESPN’s Peter Schrager said New York could draft a non-quarterback at No. 3 and then move back up for Sanders, jumping a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This is not just for show. They want to do the full due diligence on Shedeur Sanders,” Schrager said Tuesday on Get Up. “Is he possibly the third overall pick from where they’re sitting at? Maybe. Does this also mean they could trade back into the first round if they take his teammate Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the third overall pick? I would say that’s more likely.”

"[The Giants] are getting to know Shedeur Sanders far more than they are getting to know a lot of other prospects. … The Giants are not wasting their time nine days from the draft."@PSchrags on the Giants holding a private workout with Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/jGrnr4U6ux — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 15, 2025

Speculation favors the Giants selecting a none-quarterback third overall. Whoever is left over between Hunter and Carter, whichever prospect the Cleveland Browns pass on at No. 2, is likely to be their choice. But still needing a quarterback with only veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston rostered as short-term options, a Giants coaching staff and front office on the hot seat could make a splash.

It would be a move semi-similar to what the Houston Texans did in 2023. They took a quarterback initially, selecting C.J. Stroud second overall before immediately trading back up to No. 3 to select DE Will Anderson. Both moves paid off.

New York lacks the kind of capital Houston did. But the idea would be the same and the Giants likely wouldn’t have to move up to No. 4 for Sanders. They could jump the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 but perhaps wait even longer. Though the Saints are favorites for Sanders, there’s a belief they won’t target a quarterback in the top 10. Perhaps the Giants would only need to trade into the teens for Sanders, giving up say, their second-round pick (No. 34), one of their two third rounders, and a 2026 selection to make a deal happen.

It could be the transformative trade that pairs one of the top players in the draft, Hunter or Carter, with one of the top quarterbacks in the class. And leaves the Steelers searching for other options. If Sanders is gone by No. 21, Pittsburgh could consider Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Both are attending the draft, suggesting they’ll be top-32 selections.