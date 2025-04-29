If Tasked To Start, Former Player Confident QB Will Howard Leads Steelers To New Heights

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t keen on starting a rookie quarterback, much less a sixth-round selection like Will Howard. But former NFL linebacker Manti Te’o believes if Howard is pressed into action, the Steelers won’t just survive. They’ll thrive. Discussing the Steelers’ quarterback outlook on Tuesday’s Good Morning Football, Te’o vouched for Howard’s ability and fit in Pittsburgh’s system.

“If he is your starter on Day 1, I think that Will Howard is in in a pretty good situation,” Te’o told the panel. ‘You think about Arthur Smith and his scheme, it’s a first-run heavy approach for a quarterback. Especially a rookie quarterback that gives you time to kind of develop that gives you time to kind of get comfortable in this NFL game. Hand the ball off to your running back and then play-action pass.”

Arthur Smith’s offenses have consistently ranked top five in rushing attempts and placed fourth in his first year with Pittsburgh. Should Howard see time, the Steelers would lean on their ground game led by veteran Jaylen Warren and rookie third-round selection Kaleb Johnson. Pittsburgh will hope its young offensive line, which has been heavily invested in, comes together and becomes a top unit, easing the burden on a young quarterback.

Entering draft weekend, Howard was widely rated higher than a sixth-round selection. With the profile of an old-school pocket power, Howard can scoot when he has to but is capable of playing from the pocket with touch and accuracy to all levels.

Te’o believes Howard could lead Pittsburgh to new heights.

“I think that if he is your starter Pittsburgh Steelers on Day 1, I think you have a good chance of taking this thing to places that it hasn’t been in a while just because of his skill set,” he said.

Presumably, the new places Te’o is referring to involves a playoff victory. Something Pittsburgh hasn’t achieved since 2016, losers of its last five playoff games. It’s a bold take and would require the running game to be strong, the o-line to make a leap, and the defense to return to form. Even as someone who ranked Howard his No. 3 quarterback in the draft, Teo’s prediction is aggressive.

Ultimately, the Steelers’ plan is to make it moot. If Aaron Rodgers signs, Howard will be, at best, the team’s No. 3. Even if Rodgers doesn’t, Mason Rudolph will start and the team will likely add another veteran to slot behind him or potentially pursue Kirk Cousins in a trade. Howard’s rookie year is about sitting and learning and if he’s forced to play, something has gone wrong.