If Steelers Want To Trade Down, The Chiefs Could Be Ideal Partner

It takes two to tango. If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to trade down, someone has to trade up. In a draft class lacking top-end talent, accomplishing that goal might prove difficult. But the Kansas City Chiefs could become the perfect dance partner.

In an ESPN column Friday, draft analyst Matt Miller reports the Chiefs could be looking to jump into the 20s.

“I’ve heard that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade up in Round 1. They signed left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency but were otherwise quiet, opting to re-sign their own versus hitting the open market. A move up in Round 1 would likely be for a long-term offensive tackle solution; I heard the goal would be to move in front of the Houston Texans (No. 25) and Los Angeles Rams (No. 26) if the Chiefs like a specific left tackle still on the board.”

Kansas City had a mess at offensive tackle in 2024, rotating through multiple starters on the left side. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia was given first chance but was overwhelmed while street signing D.J. Humphries battled injuries. In shades of Alan Faneca, the Chiefs ultimately kicked out guard Joe Thuney to left tackle to get them through the rest of the season. But even he is gone, traded to the Chicago Bears.

The offensive tackle class is relatively weak but could offer viable prospects in the 20-range. Ohio State’s Josh Simmons, Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr., and potentially even Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. should he slide below projection are all possibilities.

Trading up would get Kansas City ahead of Houston and Los Angeles, two teams potentially searching for tackle help, too. The Texans have a void after dealing LT Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders while the Rams are looking for RT Rob Havenstein’s replacement as he is 32 years old and battling injuries.

The Chiefs have three Day 2 selections. One in the second round (No. 63 overall), and two in the third round (No. 66 and No. 95 overall). Giving up one of those selections, and potentially something else, in a trade with the Steelers is plausible. A potential deal could look like this.

Pittsburgh Trades:

No. 21

No. 156

Kansas City Trades:

No. 31

No. 63

No. 133

It would give the Steelers a second-round pick lost in the DK Metcalf trade and stack them with three selections in the top 100. They’d have seven overall picks, a more “normal” set of selections to help fill their roster needs.

Perhaps the biggest concern would be an additional note Miller made, suggesting the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 could look to trade down. Kansas City could get a cheaper price by moving up there while still leap-frogging Houston and Los Angeles.

Since 2000, the Steelers have only traded back in the first round once. That came in 2001, Kevin Colbert’s second year as de facto GM, moving down three spots from No. 16 to No. 19 and still landing Texas DL Casey Hampton. A home run selection. But Omar Khan has shown more flexibility in trades, making two in 2023, and the large gap between Pittsburgh’s first- and third-round selections is obvious. When Khan had a major gap between the third and seventh rounds in 2023, he moved down 13 spots in Round 3 to acquire a fourth and help bridge things.

Predicting trades is unpredictable. Until offers are on the table and the draft board is set, who is available and who is taken, dictates if deals get done. But if Khan is looking to move down the board, he should give Andy Reid and Brett Veach in Kansas City a call.