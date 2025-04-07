Ian Rapoport Will Be ‘Very Surprised’ If Aaron Rodgers’ Wait Lasts Through NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers is a name Steelers fans now know quite well. And he hasn’t even signed with the team yet. It feels like a foregone conclusion, but Rodgers is taking his time, to say the least. While it may seem like there will never be an answer, NFL insider Ian Rapoport doesn’t expect the wait to go on for too much longer.

“I would be very surprised if Rodgers waited until after the draft,” Rapoport said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show. “I would be very surprised if it wasn’t the Steelers, if he plays. What I have not 100 percent been able to nail down is, is he absolutely, definitely playing?”

As Rapoport said, it seems like the Steelers’ biggest competitor isn’t another team. As free agency began, the Giants and Vikings looked like potential landing spots for the four-time NFL MVP. New York grew weary of waiting and brought in both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in the span of a few days. The Vikings, by all accounts, have essentially taken themselves out of the running as well. Rapoport spoke on that topic a few days ago.

So, it seems like it’s the Steelers, or no football at all for Rodgers. For a 41-year old who will turn 42 during the 2025 season, that can be a hard decision. With a lack of competition from other franchises, it would seem that a disagreement in contract specifics could be the hold-up.

However, reporting suggests money has nothing to do with the wait. It’s becoming abundantly clear that Rodgers will rush for nobody. At this stage in his career, it feels like he’s just deciding whether Pittsburgh is worth it or not. He’s at least doing some due diligence. Rodgers did meet with the Steelers in late March and more recently held a workout with DK Metcalf.

Based on his interest in the Vikings, and lack of action with the Steelers, Pittsburgh likely wasn’t the first choice for Rodgers. He wasn’t the Steelers’ first choice either. Pittsburgh originally made an offer to Justin Fields, but it didn’t match up to the Jets’ offer.

So, a marriage of convenience seems to be on the horizon. The Steelers know they need a long-term answer at this position regardless of whether Rodgers signs or not. That way they won’t have to keep bringing in aging veterans every offseason. For now, they’ll hope Rodgers comes to them and maybe helps them finally win a playoff game.