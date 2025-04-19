‘I Would Ride With Mason Rudolph’: Steelers’ QB Is Already On Roster If Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Sign, Fittipaldo Believes

The Steelers’ cool hand in the face of quarterback uncertainty is more about assurances in Mason Rudolph, not Aaron Rodgers. As he basically confirmed on Thursday, Rodgers has given the Steelers no assurances that he has any plans to sign. That is, in part, why they signed Rudolph. It appears they actually believe in him, even if he isn’t their first choice.

Asked if the Steelers could pivot to a third-round rookie starter if Rodgers spurned them, Ray Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan, “I think they would give it to Mason [Rudolph]. I think they would see how Mason would do. He’s older, he’s more mature. You would think that would mean he’s NFL ready.”

Fittipaldo essentially communicated that he would agree with the Steelers if they executed that plan with Rudolph. “I would let Mason handle it,” he said. “And then if things go south, you turn to your rookie in November, December. Whenever that opportunity arises. But I would ride with Mason Rudolph.”

Steelers fans and reporters have been in Rudolph’s corner since 2022, even if that wasn’t always previously the case. He faced plenty of backlash earlier in his career, especially during his struggles in 2019. But his three-game run at the end of the 2023 season was immediately made legend. Even in the team facility, that carries some weight.

Fittipaldo argued that Rudolph “has respect within that locker room”, which I don’t think is a controversial claim. I would also wager that Steelers players supported him when he left in free agency last year. “He’s a good backup who can win some games for them in a pinch”.

The Steelers selected Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In his second season, he had an opportunity to gain extensive starting experience due to Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow injury. While he started off reasonably well, his play declined to the point that they benched him for Devlin Hodges. At the time, “Duck”, as he goes by, was a rookie college free agent who didn’t make the initial roster.

The Steelers’ first choice this offseason appears to have been to re-sign Justin Fields, but only for the right price. When that plan fell through, they pivoted to Aaron Rodgers. As the Steelers spoke with Rodgers and got a sense of his mental state, they signed Mason Rudolph.

I think part of the national controversy surrounding how the team has handled the quarterback position is rooted in their relationship with this quarterback. Either many don’t realize how much the Steelers actually respect Mason Rudolph, or they don’t (or don’t want to) agree. But this is the reason that they have remained idle while they wait for Rodgers to reach a final decision.

This comment is not meant to defend the Steelers because they are clearly already grappling with securing their second choice. They wanted Justin Fields but didn’t close the deal. They want Aaron Rodgers, but he may not even play. But it is still true, I believe, that the Steelers are fine if they have to settle for Mason Rudolph as Plan C.