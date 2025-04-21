‘I Would Be Beside Myself’: Damien Woody Worries About Steelers Veterans If Mason Rudolph Is QB1

Rebuilding teams can be tempted to endure a down season with hopes of higher draft picks in the future and better times ahead. That can set a dangerous precedent and probably isn’t advisable for a number of reasons. Most importantly, it sends a bad message to the veteran players within the organization. Would heading into the 2025 season with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback be the equivalent of punting on the season?

“You’re gonna need to come outta this draft, especially early, with a quarterback to go along with Mason Rudolph,” former NFL OG Damien Woody said via ESPN’s Get Up this morning. “Because again, if I’m a veteran, I would be beside myself knowing that we could possibly be going into the regular season with Mason Rudolph as our starting quarterback.”

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan both expressed confidence in Mason Rudolph if it comes down to him starting in 2025. For that to happen, Aaron Rodgers would need to pass on signing with the Steelers and they would have to draft a quarterback outside the first round.

Even with a first-round quarterback, Rudolph would likely get at least a handful of starts. The Steelers backed themselves into this corner when they put all their eggs in the Rodgers basket. Rodgers sounded like a guy who was strongly mulling retirement during his Pat McAfee Show interview last week, for what it’s worth.

There aren’t many other veteran options that would really move the needle in Pittsburgh or be any better than Rudolph. Kirk Cousins would have a chance, but he would cost draft capital and a decent chunk of change. Not to mention, Cousins played pretty poorly last year and was ultimately benched for a rookie.

Veteran TE Pat Freiermuth said they “have all the belief” in Rudolph, but he’s in a slightly different situation than some of the older veterans. Freiermuth is still just 26 years old and just signed his first extension with the team. What might a guy like Cam Heyward think as he enters what could be the final season of his career? Or how about T.J. Watt as he decides whether or not to sign an extension in Pittsburgh with just one year remaining on his contract?

DK Metcalf requested a trade out of Seattle multiple times and reportedly had QB stability high up on his list of criteria for his future team before being traded. What would he think if the Steelers gave him Rudolph as his starting QB? Or CB Darius Slay, who is likely playing the final year of his career and stated his confidence in the Steelers’ QB plan before signing?

Mike Tomlin has said before that his players work too hard for him to have focus on anything other than being successful in the present. It’s a mentality that players like and respect.

Rudolph would be cheap and he would likely get the Steelers a solid draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft next year, but at what cost?