‘I Don’t Like It:’ Former NFL Head Coach Gives Steelers’ Draft ‘D’ Grade

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some work to do to improve their roster. The 2024 season exposed a lot of shortcomings in their team. The NFL draft represented an opportunity for them to address some of their weaknesses, and it feels like they did a good job of addressing most of their flaws, adding some talented players at positions of need.

Just don’t tell former NFL head coach Jay Gruden that.

“I give a D,” Gruden said recently of the Steelers’ draft on his Clean Pocket podcast. “I don’t like it. I’m not a big Derrick Harmon fan. I think he plays high too much. He’s okay. Kaleb Johnson, to me, was a lower-end running back. I know he played good at Iowa, was a tough kid, but he doesn’t really have that elite speed. Doesn’t have that elite contact balance. He’s a big kid, has decent vision, I don’t like him that much.”

None of the 2025 draft picks have played in the NFL yet, so it’s too soon to say whether they’re good or bad. However, looking at what the Steelers needed and what prospects were available to them, their draft haul doesn’t seem as bad as Gruden grades it.

Next to quarterback, defensive line felt like the Steelers’ biggest need. Their run defense was atrocious to end the 2024 season, and they had to do something to fix it. Harmon should help with that. He was arguably the best defensive lineman left on the board when the Steelers picked at No. 21 in the first round. Harmon has good traits and project as a solid NFL player.

Running back was also a hole on the Steelers’ roster. They needed to add another player to the mix with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. While Johnson wasn’t the fastest back in the class, he displayed breakaway speed several times in college. He should be a good scheme fit for Arthur Smith’s offense as well.

Those weren’t the Steelers’ only selections, either. Jack Sawyer looks capable of providing quality edge depth, Yahya Black is a big run-stuffing defensive lineman, and Will Howard is a developmental quarterback. Even seventh-round picks Carson Bruener and Donte Kent could fight for roster spots.

While the Steelers might not have had the best draft, they improved their team, infusing it with youth and talent. Perhaps Gruden’s grade will age like a fine wine, but it’s going to take time before we know. We’ll see how many rookies have an impact on the Steelers this year.