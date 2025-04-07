How Early Are Steelers Willing To Draft A Quarterback?

How early are the Steelers prepared to draft a quarterback?

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Steelers still don’t have a starting quarterback. While Aaron Rodgers might sign with them any day now, his status remains without clarification. Also unclear is whether Rodgers’ status by the draft affects their draft plans.

For example, if Rodgers doesn’t sign by then, are the Steelers more likely to draft a quarterback in the first round? They have taken a look at a couple of candidates, with Jaxson Dart recently visiting the team.

Right now, the Steelers have two quarterbacks under contract, including Mason Rudolph. They may say they are comfortable with Rudolph starting, but are they really? If they were in a position where he would otherwise have to start, are they prepared to do that? Or would they make some sudden move, such as signing Joe Flacco?

It’s possible that the Steelers disregard the depth chart either way when it comes to the draft. Even if Aaron Rodgers is under contract, he likely is only here for a year. While he would be a starter for this season, there would still be the matter of everything that comes after that. That is, obviously, where a rookie would come in, with an eye toward the future.

But are the Steelers prepared to draft a quarterback in the first round? Without a second-round pick, they would have to wait until the third round if they pass up the opportunity. With the NFL inviting Jalen Milroe to attend the draft, some have suggested that it will fuel Steelers speculation. Given that it invited him to attend, the league must be reasonably certain he will go in the first round.

And there is the obvious point that the Steelers are one of the few teams that might draft a quarterback in the first round. Even if isn’t Milroe, it could be Dart, or even Shedeur Sanders if the improbable happens and he slides.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.