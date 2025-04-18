‘His Days Are Over:’ Former NFL RB Doesn’t Think Kirk Cousins Would Be QB Answer For Steelers

Although Aaron Rodgers provided some clarity on his situation, it doesn’t sound like a decision is coming from him any time soon. Therefore, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have to pivot at quarterback. Unfortunately, their other options aren’t great. The remaining free agents probably aren’t better than Mason Rudolph. However, maybe the Steelers could work out a trade with Atlanta Falconsfor Kirk Cousins. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy doesn’t believe that would be good for Pittsburgh, though.

“You’re getting no production with expensive payments,” McCoy said Friday on FS1’s The Facility. “Kirk Cousins is an expensive payment that’s not gonna be productive. His days are over.”

Cousins isn’t the same player he used to be. Like Rodgers, he tore his Achilles in 2023, and he looked like he took a step back in 2024. He played in 14 games for the Falcons, getting benched near the end of the season. He ended the year with 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

It was an ugly year for Cousins. Additionally, he has a massive contract. McCoy is correct that Cousins’ price tag heavily outweighs his production at this point. If the Steelers were to trade for him, they’d likely want the Falcons to eat much of his salary. Even if Cousins plays better in 2025, it’s doubtful that the Steelers would want to invest that much time and money into him.

Also, reports have surfaced that the Steelers aren’t interest in Cousins. Maybe that would change if Rodgers retires, but would Cousins be a significant upgrade over Mason Rudolph? With Cousins turning 37 before this season starts, that’s unclear.

“What about the production part? What are you paying for?” McCoy said of Cousins. “You’re gonna get an expensive quarterback that’s not gonna be productive. So, why not get a rookie that’s not as expensive?”

The Steelers could draft a quarterback this year. However, quarterback is not a strength of this draft class. Even if one of the top prospects is available for them at 21, they still might not be able to elevate the Steelers in 2025.

Mike Tomlin stated that he feels comfortable starting Rudolph this year. If the Steelers miss out on Rodgers, they may have no other choice. They’re left between a rock and a hard place under center.