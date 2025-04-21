Heitritter: Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 Mock Draft (Final Version)

Having conducted the Mock Draft Mondays for Steelers Depot the last few months, I have played through various versions of what the 2025 NFL Draft may look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that it is draft week, here is the final edition of my seven-round mock draft where I attempt to guess what I think the Pittsburgh Steelers WILL DO come draft day based on Pro Day/pre-draft visits, interest shown at the Senior Bowl/Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, as well as overall roster needs related to the talent at each position.

So, sit back, strap in, and as the Yinzers say, “Here we go.”

ROUND ONE (21ST OVERALL) – JAXSON DART, QB, OLE MISS

For the longest time, I had Oregon DL Derrick Harmon penciled in here as the go-to pick for Pittsburgh in the first round. I still think there is a good chance they could go that route come Thursday, but given the state of their roster, I cannot help but look at the quarterback position as the way this team will go as of this writing.

Currently, Pittsburgh only has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster. The Aaron Rodgers saga continues with little to no commitment from the 41-year-old, who could very well retire this offseason. Pittsburgh is facing a situation similar to 2022, when they felt like they had to take their future franchise quarterback early in what was considered a weak quarterback draft class, opting for Kenny Pickett at 20th overall.

The three names being floated to Pittsburgh in the first round are Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. While it is plausible that Sanders could indeed fall to Pittsburgh in the first round, it just takes one team opting in to stop a potential slide to keep Sanders from making it to Pittsburgh.

After narrowing it down to Dart and Milroe, I fell on Dart as the pick, although you could go either way. Both talked heavily with Pittsburgh’s brass at the Senior Bowl. Dart got a formal interview at the NFL Combine, while Milroe did not. However, Pittsburgh sent the house to Milroe’s pro day, while only assistant GM Andy Weidl was present for Dart’s pro day. However, Dart did get a pre-draft visit over Milroe, getting the Senior Bowl, Combine, and pre-draft visit checks.

While many may make a big deal that Pittsburgh’s brass didn’t go to Dart’s pro day, last year’s first round selection, Washington OT Troy Fautanu, didn’t have the house show up either, but got the same checks that Dart has, so he’s clearly still in play for Pittsburgh. Milroe possesses rare athleticism, but Dart is a better pure passer for the league and also has that athleticism you want in a quarterback. He has made impressive touch passes on tape in the Rebels’ vertical offense and possesses the poise and leadership qualities you desire. He’s been a riser in this process and likely is the guy Pittsburgh will fall on should Sanders not fall to their selection.

Others considered: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon; Shedeur Sanders, QB Colorado; Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama; Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Jaxson Dart Scouting Report

ROUND THREE (83RD OVERALL) – SHEMAR TURNER, DL, TEXAS A&M

Pittsburgh passed on the defensive line in Round One, making it more of a priority in Round 3. I debated long and hard between Shemar Turner of Texas A&M and Joshua Farmer of Florida State, but I settled on Turner. Turner had a down season in 2024 but battled a stress fracture during the 2024 season, which he has since had surgery on and has fully recovered from.

Turner has the size and length Pittsburgh looks for at the position, standing 6031, 290 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. He is stout at the point of attack as a run defender and offers upside as a pass rusher, having the strength to knock back blockers and the athleticism to overwhelm interior blockers. Turner also met with Pittsburgh formally at the NFL Combine, and he would be a great addition to Pittsburgh’s defensive line room as more of a true fit at 5-tech than former Aggie DeMarvin Leal, coming in and learning behind Cameron Heyward to eventually become a full-time starter.

Others considered: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State; Will Howard, QB, Ohio State; Savion Williams, WR, TCU; Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Shemar Turner Scouting Report

ROUND FOUR (123RD OVERALL) – OLLIE GORDON II, RB, OKLAHOMA STATE

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent a ton of time evaluating the running back position this offseason, almost guaranteeing they will take one in this draft. However, with limited draft capital and the sheer depth of this draft class at running back, there is a really good chance that Pittsburgh may be content to wait and select their back in the middle rounds while addressing other positions like quarterback and defensive line first.

While Pittsburgh has met with all the top backs in some form or fashion, there isn’t a back in this class that has gotten more exposure to Pittsburgh during the pre-draft process than Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II. Gordon met with Pittsburgh at the Senior Bowl, had a formal meeting with them at the NFL Combine, and was brought in for a pre-draft visit, showing Pittsburgh wanted to get as much time with Gordon as possible during this process. Many Senior Bowl prospects didn’t meet with Pittsburgh formally at the Combine, but Gordon was a rare exception, and the pre-draft visit on top of that shows that the interest is there.

Gordon fits the mold of a Steelers running back, standing 6013 and 226 pounds, which fits the mold of what they need as a big-bodied bell cow with Najee Harris with the Chargers. His long speed isn’t great (4.61), but he does have good quickness for his size and is a capable pass catcher out of the backfield.

Gordon had a down year in 2024 on a bad Oklahoma State team, but he had a stellar 2023 campaign, rushing for 1,732 yards and 12 touchdowns and 330 receiving yards. Having just turned 21, Gordon fits the mold of a big, bruising back in Pittsburgh and could be had at a discount, as he would have been a much higher selection had he declared after the 2023 campaign.

Others considered: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State; Jamaree Caldwell, DL, Oregon; JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss; Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Ollie Gordon II Scouting Report

ROUND FIVE (156TH OVERALL) – DONT’E THORNTON, WR, TENNESSEE

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have the biggest need at the wide receiver position. Still, with George Pickens entering the final year of his deal (if they don’t trade him before then), they could look to add another pass catcher with Calvin Austin III also on the last year of his contract as well as Roman Wilson being up in the air regarding what his development will look like in the league. I do think Pittsburgh could go after another veteran free agent like Tyler Lockett, but given their track record of hitting on mid-round receivers, it made sense to go with Tennessee’s Dont’e Thornton here.

Thornton is exactly what Pittsburgh likes in their middle-round receiver prospects: big, tall, and fast. Thornton impressed at the NFL Combine, running a blistering 4.30 while standing 6045, 205 pounds. He has a similar athletic profile to former Steelers WR Martavis Bryant and college production profile, having just 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, 661 yards and six of those scores coming in 2024. However, Thornton is the definition of a big-play threat, averaging nearly 22 yards per reception for his career and a whopping 25.4 yards per catch in 2024.

WR Coach Zach Azzanni was at Thornton’s pro day and actually put him through his workout, which was a good sign as Pittsburgh got to have Azzanni up close and personal with Thornton. Pittsburgh already has HWS guys in George Pickens and DK Metcalf on the roster, but adding Thornton would help fill out depth behind them and give them a developmental piece on the outside if Pickens doesn’t return after this season.

Others considered: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers; Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky, Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State; Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

Dont’e Thornton Scouting Report

ROUND SIX (185TH OVERALL, VIA SEAHAWKS) – JUSTIN WALLEY, CB, MINNESOTA

Pittsburgh could use more depth at cornerback, as they have very little behind Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay. They have Cory Trice Jr. still coming into his own as a contributor, and James Pierre, who is better as a core special teamer than a full-time cornerback contributor. Pittsburgh brought in Minnesota CB Justin Walley for a pre-draft visit, and he fits what the team is looking for as a physical run defender who also brings ball skills to the equation, having 34 pass deflections and seven interceptions during his college career.

Walley can come in and compete for a roster spot, having played mainly outside corner during his time at Minnesota. He also has the size and skill set to be a potential fit in the slot. He’s got good play speed (4.40) and would present a good value selection here for Pittsburgh at this stage in the draft.

Others considered: Elijah Roberts, DL, SMU; Craig Woodson, S, Cal; Logan Brown, OT, Kansas; Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

Justin Walley Scouting Report

ROUND SEVEN (229TH OVERALL) – YAHYA BLACK, DL, IOWA

The Steelers conclude the draft by selecting Iowa DL Yahya Black to pair with Shemar Turner in the third round, with Turner being a base defensive end and Black being a traditional nose tackle. Black met with Pittsburgh at the Senior Bowl and was brought in for a pre-draft visit, having the ideal measurables Pittsburgh loves, standing 6056, 336 pounds with 35-inch arms.

Black needs to learn to play with a better pad level and doesn’t bring much as a pass rusher to the table, but he’s a stout run defender that can eat up double teams along the interior, something that Pittsburgh needs from their defensive linemen upfront. He can be brought in to develop into a rotational player that can play early downs and help shore up the team’s run defense, giving them two young big bodies to hopefully improve the unit’s execution upfront from the past season.

Others considered: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia; Carson Bruener, LB, Washington; Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL, SMU; RJ Mickens, S, Clemson

Yahya Black Scouting Report