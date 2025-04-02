Graziano: Steelers Are ‘Screwed’ Pursuing Aaron Rodgers: ‘Stuck Waiting For The Guy The Jets Cut’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been content on waiting for QB Aaron Rodgers, whom the team has made clear it wants to play quarterback in 2025. ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t think it’s a wise move from the Steelers though, as on Get Up on Wednesday morning, Graziano said the Steelers are “screwed” with Rodgers.

“He won five games last year. He’s gonna turn 42 in December. You’re stuck waiting for the guy the Jets cut and you’re the Steelers. You are screwed. This is not going to work. The Steelers are not going to win the Super Bowl. It’s not going to happen.”

While the Jets went 5-12 last season, it was a season rife with turmoil as the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas during the season. In Pittsburgh, Rodgers would have DK Metcalf and George Pickens as his top two weapons, and he threw with Metcalf recently at UCLA. It would also be a situation with a more stable organization and coaching situation, and Rodgers has talked about his respect for Mike Tomlin in the past.

It’s not an ideal situation for the Steelers, nor was it their main plan heading into the offseason, as they wanted to retain QB Justin Fields. But when Fields left in free agency, the Steelers pivoted to Rodgers, who has dragged out the process as he weighs his options, which include retirement.

But with a visit to Pittsburgh’s facility on March 21 and his throwing session with Metcalf, there’s optimism a deal will get done. The Steelers feel like Rodgers gives them the best chance to win, but there’s no doubt he’s going to have be better than he was last season for Pittsburgh to contend. Right now, the Steelers don’t have a Super Bowl roster and Aaron Rodgers doesn’t really give them one either, so Graziano isn’t necessarily wrong with that statement, but anything can happen in the NFL.

The fact is that Rodgers is the best available quarterback right now and he offers more of a chance for the Steelers to make a run than Mason Rudolph. His best football might be behind him, but there aren’t many options right now and the Steelers have an aging core. Rodgers at least gives them a chance to make a run that other options don’t, so even though the process has dragged on longer than the Steelers expected or probably would’ve liked, I wouldn’t go as far as saying they’re “screwed” if they sign Rodgers.