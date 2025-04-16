Giants Setting Sights On Same Quarterback Prospects As Steelers

The Giants, like the Browns, continue their trend of examining the same prospects as the Steelers as the draft approaches. Having recently held a private workout with QB Shedeur Sanders, they are set to do the same with two others. Up next are Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough, both of whom, like Sanders, held pre-draft visits or pre-Pro Day dinners with the Steelers.

Earlier this offseason, the Steelers competed with the Giants to sign Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers “won”, but not by signing Rodgers, who remains unsigned. No, the Giants just gave up and signed Russell Wilson, whom the Steelers evidently did not plan to re-sign.

The Giants hold the third-overall pick, while the Steelers draft 21st. That wide disparity complicates the discussion of how their interests overlap, but trades take place, and players rise and fall. New York isn’t likely to consider Milroe at third overall, but what about in the third round?

The Steelers have also held a pre-draft visit with Jaxson Dart among the other quarterback prospects mentioned above. They continue to do their due diligence at the position, currently with only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract. The Giants did sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, though Steelers fans may debate who has the better room.

Quarterback is a position that will always be subject to inflation, simply due to its sheer importance. If you don’t have a starting-quality quarterback, then you don’t have much. The Steelers, Giants, and Browns are all teams that have quarterbacks, but not franchise quarterbacks. Unsurprisingly, they are all doing their homework, and the names almost by necessity overlap.

With the Titans expected to draft QB Cam Ward first overall, Sanders and Milroe are some of the top names remaining. The Giants, by the way, already worked out Jaxson Dart and brought in Kyle McCord for a pre-draft meeting. The Steelers met with all five of these quarterbacks. They brought in four for pre-draft visits, and met Milroe for dinner before his Pro Day.

So the Steelers and Giants’ interest in quarterbacks during this pre-draft process seamlessly overlap. Are two of the five bound to wind up with these franchises, both of which are in need of quarterbacks? Or perhaps are they flexing their scouting muscles, like a test run for the 2026 class?

While it was naturally going to be a given, it seems the Steelers have direct competition for their quarterback prospects this year, in this case from the Giants. And New York was apparently interested enough in the crop to agree to move off Rodgers. While the Giants have Wilson and Winston, you don’t pass up the right quarterback if you really believe in him.