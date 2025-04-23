George Pickens Unlikely To Be Traded, Says Dianna Russini

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a second-round pick. One of their best play-makers on offense, George Pickens, is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and there’s no sign of a contract extension in the near future. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why some are speculating whether Pickens might be jettisoned for some extra draft capital this weekend.

Yet, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini doesn’t believe Pickens will likely be gone anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of rumors I’ve been seeing about George Pickens getting traded,” Russini said on Scoop City on Wednesday. “I don’t get that sense. Do I think the player might like the idea? Yes. But I don’t get the sense that right now, a team is calling the Pittsburgh Steelers, looking to trade for George Pickens… I don’t really get the sense that that’s something that they’re doing.”

The idea of trading George Pickens isn’t a new one. There were plenty of frustrating moments for both Pickens and the Steelers during the 2024 season, and that’s when the idea of trading him really came to a head. It became especially prevalent after the Steelers traded their second-rounder for DK Metcalf and handed him a massive contract extension. Going out and finding a different receiver to keep around long-term, rather than the one already on your roster, certainly feels like a detriment to any hopes of keeping Pickens around.

The Cowboys seem like a potential destination if a trade is in the works. Aside from CeeDee Lamb, they’ve got a desperate need at receiver. Jerry Jones hinted Tuesday that some trades could be in the works, and Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson also mentioned Tuesday that the Cowboys could be a team with interest in Pickens.

Ultimately, George Pickens’ value would determine whether it’s worth it. Right now, the Steelers could attack quarterback and defensive line early in the draft, and trading Pickens for a second-round pick would help them do that.

However, Pickens’ time in Pittsburgh hasn’t been without issues. Teams trading for him have to factor that in. With only one year left on his deal, they’d have to hand him a contract extension or roll with a one-year rental. With that in mind, getting a second-rounder for him might not be easy.

Russini isn’t alone in her thought that Pickens could stay with Pittsburgh, either. This week, Brooke Pryor reported that the Steelers and Pickens seem to be trending towards an extension after all.

All things considered, it could be a good idea to keep Pickens long-term. For 2025, at least, he will form an excellent receiving duo alongside Metcalf. Keeping that duo together would be especially important if Pittsburgh drafts a quarterback this year or next. According to Russini, that’s the approach Pittsburgh will likely take.