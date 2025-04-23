Fowler: Steelers Want To Take ‘Swing’ On QB In One Of Next Two Drafts, May Wait Until 2026

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft begins tomorrow, and there’s a lot of intrigue around what the Pittsburgh Steelers will do with their selection. The idea of taking a quarterback has seemingly become more likely over the last few weeks, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t believe that would make sense for Pittsburgh.

“I continue to hear Pittsburgh wants to take a swing on a quarterback in one of the next two drafts, and next year’s class is considered stronger. I’m just not sure taking one in the first round in 2025 makes the most sense for them,” Fowler wrote in his insider news and notes column. “Consider this: I asked an NFL offensive coordinator where Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph would rank in this draft class, had he been coming out with the rest of the group. The coordinator placed him third.”

Fowler also wrote about the possibility of the team drafting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at No. 21, speculating that the Steelers may not take a quarterback at all in the first round, instead preferring a defensive lineman.

“The Steelers have an appreciation for his game, but with big needs on defense and no second-round pick, they could eschew the position entirely at No. 21. However, multiple teams I’ve spoken to still have Pittsburgh loosely earmarked as an intriguing option for Sanders.”

Sanders came into Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit and head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of him yesterday during the team’s pre-draft press conference. He’s the most likely quarterback to be selected at No. 21, but there is a chance he’s off the board by the time the Steelers pick. Even if he isn’t, Fowler isn’t the first to suggest the Steelers could pass on him for a defensive lineman, as Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has been steadfast that while the Steelers like Sanders, they’d address the defensive line over him in the first round.

With a stronger quarterback class in 2026 and the possibility that Aaron Rodgers is still coming to Pittsburgh, it could make sense to wait, especially if starting Mason Rudolph is essentially just as good as bringing in a rookie. However, there’s more long-term upside and potential by drafting a first-round quarterback than there obviously is with Rudolph or Rodgers, but the Steelers could address the glaring need along their defensive line before looking for a mid-round quarterback and then taking their swing on a franchise guy next year.