Former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Draws Interest From Browns

For a third time, WR Diontae Johnson could end up in the AFC North. Having already held stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, Johnson is now on the Cleveland Browns’ radar. Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Johnson visited the Browns as he seeks a new home.

Johnson has had a turbulent career since being drafted by Pittsburgh in March of 2024. Half-a-season in Carolina before being dealt to Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline. Refusing to enter a game and being suspended and released by the Ravens. Going to Houston, immediately falling out of favor, and then being claimed by the Ravens in what was viewed as some sort of 4D chess move to block Johnson from signing with a playoff team while potentially receiving a compensatory pick.

With the draft over, Johnson won’t bring Baltimore a 2026 comp pick. Instead, he’s searching for a home before OTAs and minicamps begin next month and into June. Whether or not anyone will take another chance on him is unknown.

A talented receiver, the Steelers drafted Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A strong route runner capable of making spectacular catches, Johnson also frustrated with drops and mental blunders. Pittsburgh signed him to an extension but gave up on him halfway through the deal, sending him to Carolina in a trade for CB Donte Jackson and a draft-pick swap.

He caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns while with the Panthers, but was traded after seven games. In four contests with the Ravens, he snagged one pass for 6 yards on five targets and failed to make downfield plays when he faced off against the Steelers. In one game with the Texans, Johnson caught two passes for 12 yards.

Johnson, who turns 29 in July, can still revive his career. But he’s just about out of chances. We’ll see if Cleveland is his next stop and, if so, how long it lasts.