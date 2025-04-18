Former NFL S Thinks Steelers’ Schedule Could ‘Fuel’ Aaron Rodgers To Sign With Them

Aaron Rodgers has finally given a little bit of insight into his decision-making process. However, it still doesn’t sound like a decision is coming any time soon. Rodgers made it clear he’s dealing with serious personal issues that require his attention. He could decide to retire. Former NFL safety Will Blackmon believes the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 schedule could motivate Rodgers to sign with them, though.
“When I look at all the greats and the legends, for them to make a decision, they need some fuel to keep going,” Blackmon said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I took a look at the Steelers’ schedule. They play Green Bay at home, check.
“They go to Chicago, which Aaron Rodgers apparently owns, check. And they go to the New York Jets. Based off everything he said, clearly, he is furious with the situation, how it was handled. It’s either Steelers or nothing, I think.”
During Rodgers’ interview, he opened up about how his time with the Jets ended, and he did not sound happy. Rodgers seemed upset with the way the Jets’ staff dealt with him. The Steelers will travel to New York to play the Jets, so if Rodgers really wants to stick it to his old team, he could show it firsthand how good he can still be.
Like Blackmon says, there are other games on the Steelers’ schedule that could entice Rodgers, too. The Jets aren’t his only former team. Rodgers has yet to play the Packers, with whom he built his legendary career. While his split with them didn’t seem as messy, he could still want to prove to them that they made a mistake by moving on from him. That’s motivated plenty of quarterbacks in the past.
However, all of that still might not be enough to bring Rodgers back to football. Depending on how serious the issues he’s dealing with are, he could decide to forego revenge and walk away from the game. At this point in his career, Rodgers doesn’t have much left to prove.
Also, the Steelers could decide to move on from the four-time MVP. Rodgers explained that he wouldn’t be angry if that happens. He’s working on his own timeline, and it doesn’t feel like anything is going to speed him up. Although they might want to, the Steelers can’t wait forever. If Rodgers does decide he isn’t retiring, the Steelers feel like the best destination for him. We’ll see if it ever actually happens, though.