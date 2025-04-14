Former NFL QB Doesn’t ‘Think There’s A Chance’ Shedeur Sanders Will Be A Bust, But Upside Could Be ‘Capped’

It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to add another quarterback to their roster. However, it remains to be seen how they’re going to do that. For the past few weeks, it’s felt like Aaron Rodgers would inevitably sign with them, but no deal is done yet. Perhaps the Steelers could find their quarterback in the draft. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart are two players who could be available for the Steelers in the first round.

“I don’t think there’s that much separation between the two, but there is a big difference in what you’re gonna get,” former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell said Monday on CBS Sports HQ. “I think Jaxson Dart is more athletic; I think he has a stronger arm. But he doesn’t have the perfect film that Shedeur Sanders has. I think there could be some upside, but I do think there is some bust potential with Jaxson Dart.

“Shedeur Sanders, on the flip side, I think he has a great floor. I don’t think there’s a chance Shedeur Sanders will be a bust. His football IQ is the highest in this draft, but he does feel capped as far as what the upside potentially could be.”

Those do seem like good general descriptions of Dart and Sanders. Opinions do feel mixed on both of them. After top prospect Cam Ward, the rest of the 2025 quarterback class feels pretty weak. Most of the prospects have issues that make it hard to envision them becoming franchise quarterbacks.

When team target that position in the first round, they want a franchise guy. The Steelers might not get that with Dart or Sanders. Like Kanell says, they both have major flaws.

With Dart, it’s unlikely that he would elevate a team during his rookie year. He has some impressive traits, but he needs a lot of polishing. His ceiling is high, but his floor is very low. The Steelers’ pursuit of Rodgers seems to indicate they want to win now. Dart wouldn’t really help them with that.

Sanders is a different story. He has a higher floor than Dart, being more ready to play now. However, that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. Sanders doesn’t have an elite trait that helps project him as a high-level starter in the NFL. He’s a good processor, and his accuracy is solid, but he lacks great athleticism and arm talent. If his ceiling is just that he’ll be a fine starter, is it worth spending a first-round pick on him?

There’s risk associated with both players. However, if the Steelers do sign Rodgers, they could let a rookie quarterback sit and learn for a year. That could allow them to work on Dart or Sanders’ issues, helping mold them into their quarterback of the future. However, that would require Dart or Sanders to fall to their pick at 21, which might not happen. Quarterbacks come at a premium in the draft.