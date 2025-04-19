Former NFL Head Coach Thinks Steelers Should Be Content Waiting For ‘Best Available’ QB In Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to wait on a decision from free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. After he made no assurances that he was going to play next season during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, there’s some trepidation about the Steelers waiting for Rodgers. Despite that, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini said during The Herd on FS1 that the Steelers could address quarterback in the draft, but they still should be content waiting for Rodgers since he’s the best available quarterback.

“If you’re hungry for a quarterback of who’s the best available. And right now, Aaron Rodgers is the best available.” he said. “So I would imagine that Pittsburgh will look to try and solve that problem in the draft, or at least have a viable answer. But you also will sit back and wait and say, ‘Ok, if this ends up a month from now being ok, it’s our best alternative. Not great, but it’s our best alternative.'”

With the Steelers’ first-round pick coming at No. 21 overall in a weak quarterback class, even if they take a first-round quarterback, that person likely won’t be an immediate starter. The Steelers haven’t given Rodgers a deadline and seem content to wait for him to make a decision on his future.

In an ideal world for the Steelers, Rodgers eventually winds up signing with them, but they need to have a contingency plan in place if he doesn’t. While the team may be content to go into the season with Mason Rudolph as its starter, they need at least one more quarterback, and likely two more. The Steelers probably want to head into training camp with four quarterbacks on the roster. One will more than likely come through the draft, but the question is whether it will be a first-round quarterback or if the team will wait until the middle rounds to select one.

Not having an answer from Rodgers could influence that decision, but it won’t pull the Steelers out of consideration for Rodgers even if they take a first-round quarterback. Rodgers will become Pittsburgh’s starter if he signs, and the Steelers don’t seem too concerned about when he will sign. As Mangini said, even if Aaron Rodgers waits another month to figure out his future, Pittsburgh will be fine with it since he’s the best remaining option on the quarterback market and elevates the ceiling for next season.