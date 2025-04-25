Former NFL GM Rips Pittsburgh For Passing On QB: ‘Don’t Understand What The Steelers Are Doing’

With Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders sitting on the board at No. 21 overall, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in a great position Thursday night in the first round: land the potential franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for or address the defensive line further and build through the trenches.

The Steelers ultimately opted for the latter, selecting Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon Thursday night, pairing him with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton moving forward. The Steelers landed a great player, one they coveted throughout the process.

Yet despite knowing that, the Steelers are being ripped to shreds by the media Friday morning. ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, a former NFL GM with the New York Jets, questioned the Steelers’ plan at quarterback after passing on Sanders during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up Friday morning.

“I don’t understand what the Steelers are doing from this standpoint. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave, they give up $30 million a year and a second-round pick for DK Metcalf. Who’s gonna be throwing the ball?” Tannenbaum said, according to video via ESPN. “Is it Mason Rudolph? Maybe they have a handshake deal with Aaron Rodgers.

“Maybe they feel good about Kirk Cousins after the draft, but with no second-round pick. I don’t know who their quarterback’s gonna be on opening day.”

The decision to pass on Sanders was a bit puzzling initially, considering the need at the quarterback position and the amount of buzz there was regarding the Colorado star. But in the end, the Steelers landed a better player in Harmon, one they’ve had their eye on the entire process.

That said, the passing on Sanders raises some questions about the Steelers’ plan at quarterback. Will it be Aaron Rodgers? Could they pivot to Kirk Cousins after the draft and swing a trade for him? What about Sam Howell?

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Steelers asked Rodgers for an answer 48 hours before the draft, and while she didn’t report if one ever came, it seems like Rodgers will be their quarterback in 2025. Until he signs the contract, though, one that’s been on the table for more than a month, nothing is guaranteed.

It’s just strange that the Steelers are getting hammered for passing on Sanders. The entire league did. There were some concerns with Sanders on the field and concerns with the attention that comes with him off the field that probably scared off some teams. It’s understandable. But it’s not a Steelers-only problem.

They have more questions than answers at QB right now, which is concerning. But there are still two more days in the draft to try and address the position with some of the names they’ve done quite a bit of work on, and there are still some avenues outside of the draft to address the position, too.

Taking a guy that the entire league clearly didn’t see as a first-round talent at quarterback wasn’t going to solve the Steelers’ QB issues.