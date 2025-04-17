Former NFL GM: Mike Tomlin’s Senior Bowl Conversation With UCLA EDGE Femi Oladejo ‘Absolutely’ Noteworthy

The NFL draft is almost here, so the speculation about where prospects will end up is ramping up. The Pittsburgh Steelers could go in a number of different directions. Quarterback, running back, and defensive line look like their biggest needs. They could target one of those positions in the first round. However, could they go after an edge rusher later in the draft?

Earlier this year at the Senior Bowl, Mike Tomlin spent some time with UCLA pass rusher Femi Oladejo, according to CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson. Recently, Wilson asked former NFL general manager Ran Carthon if that’s anything to read into.

“Absolutely,” Carthon said Wednesday on Wilson’s podcast, With the First Pick. “Mike [Tomlin], I love being down on the field and just kind of being behind Mike T. Mike T cannot help himself. He is going to coach whoever he comes in contact with.

“I’m pretty sure that’s what he was doing. Mike T is very intentional when he’s dealing with these kids, just to see how they’re wired and how he can work with them and how they take instruction from him. So, I would definitely look into it because Mike T. is very intentional about his contacts with people.”

Tomlin does love getting right into the action wherever he can, especially at the Senior Bowl. According to Wilson, Tomlin and Oladejo’s conversation only lasted a few minutes before practice. Therefore, it doesn’t mean Oladejo is guaranteed to be on the Steelers’ radar, but Carthon believes it is noteworthy.

It would be surprising to see the Steelers take an edge rusher with one of their first two picks. That position is one of their greatest strengths. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig are all great players.

However, Oladejo could still be available on Day 3 of the draft. It would make more sense for the Steelers to select him with one of their later-round picks. They could use another young edge rusher to develop behind their current cast. Right now, Jeremiah Moon is their fourth outside linebacker. That isn’t exactly amazing depth.

Although Oladejo might need a lot of refining, if the Steelers like his potential, and they can get him in a decent round, he might be worth drafting. Even if it’s not Oladejo, the Steelers could still grab an edge rusher on Day 3. It all depends on how their board breaks down.