Former NFL GM Doesn’t Think Steelers Should Draft ‘Win-Tomorrow’ QB Jalen Milroe In 1st Round

The 2025 quarterback class looks weak, but don’t tell the Pittsburgh Steelers that. It sounds like Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan like this group of quarterback prospects. That supports the idea that the Steelers will select a signal caller with their first-round pick. Shedeur Sanders is the name getting the most buzz, but the Steelers met with other quarterbacks. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is one of those players. However, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum doesn’t think the Steelers should use their first pick on Milroe.

“The ceiling is very high, but right now, from the pocket, his completion percentage is just average and needs to get better,” Tannenbaum said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “If you’re the Steelers and you pay $30 million a year and a second-round pick for DK Metcalf, you want to win right now.

“Jalen Milroe is a win-tomorrow quarterback. That’s why, to me, it’s very inconsistent to take him at 21 and give up a second-round pick for Metcalf.”

Tannenbaum’s assessment of the Steelers feels spot-on. Despite their quarterback issues, Tomlin and company want to do whatever they can to compete for a Super Bowl, even if that seems extremely unlikely in 2025. Spending a first-round pick on Milroe wouldn’t really align with that goal.

While Milroe is arguably the most exciting quarterback in this draft class, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to start in the NFL right now. His athleticism is special. Last year, he ran for over 700 yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE BUT FOUR RUSHING TDS FOR JALEN MILROE 😱 ABSOLUTELY TERRORIZING THE LSU DEFENSE 😳 pic.twitter.com/XuXOsCkLLC — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024

However, like Tannenbaum says, his abilities as a passer leave a lot to be desired. He’s got a cannon for an arm, but accuracy is an issue. In 2024, he threw 16 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. He’s not afraid to let the ball fly, but hitting the right target can be a problem sometimes.

Milroe might be the biggest lottery ticket in this year’s draft. If he hits and reaches his full potential, he could seriously elevate an NFL offense. However, it’s likely going to take some time for that to happen, if it ever does. He’s a huge gamble, and he might not fit the Steelers’ current timeline.

Many of the Steelers’ stars are on the wrong side of 30. T.J. Watt will turn 31 this season. Cam Heyward will be 36 soon. Tomlin wants to give those players a chance to continue competing in the postseason. However, that also means not hitting the reset button and rebuilding. Waiting for Milroe to maybe develop into a franchise quarterback might take too long for those players.

If Milroe is available in the third round, the Steelers would probably sprint to the podium to select him. However, that seems extremely unlikely. Milroe might not go in the first round, but a team could easily take a swing on his potential in the second round. There’s always a chance that the Steelers draft him in the first round, but like Tannenbaum says, that might not be the best course of action for them.