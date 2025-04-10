Former NFL GM Doesn’t Believe Any Team Would Trade Second-Round Pick For George Pickens

Even before the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, the conversation about trading George Pickens already existed. Going into the final year of his rookie deal, the belief was that they would not give him an extension. And if they didn’t give him an extension, would he start to cause problems?

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin subscribes to the belief that “problem” players are worth the headache as long as they deliver more than they take away from the team. It’s unclear where that tipping point is when it comes to George Pickens, but they’re not there. Like with previous wide receiver trades, the Steelers are not likely to move them except for a spectacular offer.

And former NFL GM Doug Whaley doesn’t see the Steelers trading George Pickens primarily for that reason. They put themselves in a position where they can hold on to him—or they could move him. But who is going to want to give up a premium pick for him and his issues? He put a trade at 35 percent, but even that sounds high.

“I would only put it higher if he wasn’t [so] mercurial”, Whaley said of the Steelers trading Pickens. “What I’m thinking is, other people have heard the stories as well. Would they want to give a second-round draft choice, plus knowing you’re gonna have to sign this guy? They’re gonna do their due diligence, they’re gonna read the stories, they’re gonna find out if he even showed up after the 90-minute cutoff before games”.

In addition to the on-field antics and hissy fits, there have been the behind-the-scenes matters. Reports of the Steelers fining George Pickens hefty amounts for various undisclosed infractions raise eyebrows. The report that he showed up late to a game was notable. There were even times that Mike Tomlin faced pressure to bench him, but he resisted.

The Steelers traded their second-round pick for DK Metcalf and gave him a five-year, $150 million contract. Any team trading for George Pickens will probably have to expect to do something similar. Maybe he doesn’t fetch quite that salary, but he would get good money. That’s only in theory, though, because it’s unclear if other teams view him that highly.

“I don’t know if they’ll get the price to trade him, more than the ability to trade. That’s what I think would hinder it more, in my opinion”, Whaley said. He believes the Steelers would trade George Pickens if they got the right offer, but he doesn’t see that offer coming.

The other teams “see the talent” Pickens has, which the Steelers see, Whaley said. “But they also see everything else that comes with him. And it hasn’t changed since college. He should have been a first-round pick [coming out of] college, but his stripes haven’t changed”.

Meanwhile, Pickens is hard at work preparing for the Steelers’ upcoming season. He is training with a route-running specialist, understanding that this is a huge year for him. Due to hit free agency in 2026, he understands, or at least should understand, that he can set his family up for life based on what he does in the next year.