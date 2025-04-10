Former NFL DL Thinks Shedeur Sanders Would Be ‘Perfect Fit’ For Steelers

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made a decision yet, but the Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the only team seriously interested in him. It feels likely that he’ll be their next starting quarterback. However, the Steelers are still doing their due diligence on the 2025 quarterback draft class. There’s been a lot of speculation about their interest in Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. With Sanders coming in for a visit Thursday, it looks like that interest is real. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty thinks Sanders and the Steelers are a great match.

“What has eluded them is being able to have a difference maker on the offensive side of the ball,” Canty said Thursday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “They’ve got to be able to get more firepower on the offense. They’ve been bottom-third over the last half-decade when it comes to overall QBR.

“Something about that has to change. It feels like Shedeur Sanders would be the perfect fit for that. They’ve got DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside, Pat Freiermuth at the tight end spot. Those are three legitimate good receivers in the National Football League.”

Quarterback is not a strength of this draft class. Sanders is generally viewed as the second-best signal caller in the class, but he still has flaws. His arm strength isn’t amazing. He also isn’t a great athlete. Even if he pans out, Sanders might not ever be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

That’s why he could potentially fall to the Steelers’ pick at 21. In the draft, more importance is put on quarterbacks than any other position. Quarterbacks often get over-drafted because a team has a serious need at that position.

The Steelers did something like that in the 2022 draft with Kenny Pickett. It’s important to note that Sanders and Pickett are not the same player. Although Sanders has flaws, he still has more upside than Pickett did. However, that’s just an example of how a team forcing a quarterback pick can go poorly.

Canty makes a good point that the Steelers need to find a long-term solution under center. Sanders could be that player. The Steelers have put together a decent cast of characters on offense.

In college, Sanders did a good job working well with multiple offensive weapons. With the Steelers, he’d be in a similar situation. Arthur Smith’s run-heavy scheme could help take some pressure off of him, too. Perhaps he could find success in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have other holes on their roster that need addressed. However, whether or not they sign Rodgers, if they feel like Sanders can be their quarterback of the future, then maybe they should take a chance on him. It still seems unlikely that he’d make it all the way to pick 21, but stranger things have happened in the draft.