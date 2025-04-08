Former NFL DL Thinks Michigan’s Kenneth Grant Could Be In ‘Mold’ Of Javon Hargrave For Steelers

The NFL draft is right around the corner, and defensive line is a position where the Pittsburgh Steelers could use a serious upgrade. That position is a strength of this draft class, too. The Steelers could get an immediate difference maker in the first round, and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant could be that player.

“Old Iron Head [Cam Heyward] can only play for so many years, even though he’s still playing at a high level,” former NFL defensive lineman Legar Douzable said Tuesday on With the First Pick podcast. “I go back to them having Javon Hargrave, and I kind of feel like Kenneth Grant can be in that mold.

“I honestly would lean toward Kenneth Grant. At times, [last season] the Steelers did not play good against the run. I think he would help them with doing that.”

Grant is frequently linked to the Steelers in the first round. There are a ton of reasons for that, too. He’s a massive man who shows great athleticism on the field. If a team can really unlock him as a pass rusher, he could be a great player. If the Steelers drafted him, he would come in and instantly give their run defense a boost. They could use any help they can get there.

Like that kid in grade school that everyone wondered about his birth certificate #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/8sGRzGM9Wr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 12, 2025

Grant isn’t an exact match for Hargrave, but it’s easy to see why Douzable would compare the two. Selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2016 draft, he started 13 games for Pittsburgh his rookie year. Although Hargrave needed some refinement, his athleticism flashed, and he was an instant impact player.

Hargrave is a smaller and stockier player than Grant. However, perhaps they could follow similar career paths. It took Hargrave some time to really come into his own, and the same could end up being true for Grant.

Like Hargrave, he could come in and be a starter, filling a need for the Steelers and not looking too out of place. After a few years, he could develop into a valuable member of their defense. Maybe Heyward could even pass the torch to him.

Even if it’s not Grant, the Steelers need to seriously consider drafting a defensive lineman with one of their first picks. Right now, that room isn’t good enough. Heyward is still elite, but he’s also about to turn 36. Keeanu Benton looks like the only other reliable piece for them up front. Whoever it ends up being, the Steelers need to add more talent along their defensive line.