Former NFL DL Thinks Kenneth Grant Has ‘Highest Upside’ Of Any DT In 2025 Draft

Quarterback is the position garnering the most buzz for the Pittsburgh Steelers. There are good reasons for that, but it isn’t their only need. In the first round of the 2025 draft, it’s still unclear what direction the Steelers will go. They could target a quarterback or take one of the top defensive linemen available. Defensive line is a strength of this draft class. Former NFL defensive lineman Leger Douzable believes that Michigan’s Kenneth Grant could wind up being the best of that group.

“This is a guy that’s a freak athlete,” Douzable said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “Talking about a man that’s 330, some people say he’s 340 pounds. I go to last year’s tape where he’s playing Penn State. The running back has like 20 yards on him, and he runs him down.

“At 340 pounds, picking him and putting him down. Chasing down Kaytron Allen from behind 30 yards down the field. Bruce Feldman had him on his freaks list for a reason. This guy has the highest upside of all these d-tackles in this draft.”

Grant is an incredible athlete. He’s a massive man, but he moves pretty well. That play where he tracks down Allen is an example of just how unique he is. Grant could be an option for the Steelers with their pick at 21, and his best football might still be left ahead of him.

Not many 340-pounders can run like this. Kenneth Grant (78) can move. pic.twitter.com/kO9NqGOAQJ — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 11, 2023

However, that doesn’t mean Grant is a perfect prospect. Right now, he has a lot of work to do as a pass rusher. He flashes a lot in that department but has yet to put all the pieces together. While he should be a great run-stopper in the NFL, there’s a lot of untapped potential with him.

That makes Grant a slightly risky pick. Although the Steelers would love a run-stopper like Grant, they might prefer a well-rounded prospect like Oregon’s Derrick Harmon in the first round.

Currently, it doesn’t look like the Steelers are bringing Grant in as one of their top 30 pre-draft visitors. That doesn’t help his case to be their first-round pick. Usually, the Steelers will use their round one selection on a player included in that list. Because they didn’t bring Grant in, it might make him a more unlikely selection for them.

However, it’s not impossible. If the board breaks a certain way, Grant might be the best player remaining on the Steelers’ board. He could still end up in Pittsburgh. If he does, he should give them a solid building block for the future of their front line. Grant could be an exceptional player if he develops as a pass rusher.