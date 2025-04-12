Former GM Believes Pittsburgh Has ‘Done A Great Job’ Getting Weapons For Young QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers and general manager Omar Khan knew they had to make some changes on the offense this offseason. Whether a veteran quarterback or a rookie, the Steelers needed more firepower in the wide receiver room. That’s why they traded for WR DK Metcalf.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum thinks highly of the move. On Friday’s episode of NFL Live on ESPN, the crew discussed Pittsburgh hosting Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit on Thursday. Tannenbaum is a fan of the fit, but he had some thoughts on just how the Steelers are set up for any young quarterback now.

“The other thing that Pittsburgh offers for a young quarterback is three huge receivers,” said Tannenbaum. “When you think about George Pickens, DK Metcalf, and Pat Freiermuth, those are massive catch radiuses. And for any young quarterback, that’s an added bonus… Be it Shedeur Sanders or any other young quarterback, I think Pittsburgh’s done a great job setting up a big infrastructure in terms of three big pass catchers.”

When it comes to young quarterbacks, there are a multitude of reasons why it can go wrong in the NFL. Sometimes, the quarterback is simply not cut out for the NFL. Other times, an NFL team might be too urgent about finding that franchise quarterback that they don’t give him time to develop.

But a huge problem is a lack of talent. Usually, teams that are drafting high and searching for a quarterback have more than just a quarterback issue. Those teams likely have issues on the offensive line, at the skill positions, or even both. The Steelers definitely had a skill position issue in 2024.

Yes, the Steelers had George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. But the wide receiver room was bare in terms of talent. That’s why the Steelers went out and got DK Metcalf. He’s been a fantastic wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, and he brings both a veteran presence and a ton of talent to the Steelers. As Ben Roethlisberger put it, “they got a dude.”

It just so happens that the Steelers now have three big targets for whoever is under center in 2025. That’s especially important for a young quarterback. Receiving options with a big catch radius mean a quarterback doesn’t have to show pinpoint precision. A bigger catch radius means more forgiveness for slightly off-target throws. That’s comforting for a young quarterback.

The Steelers still have some other issues on offense to figure out. Tannenbaum said they still need a running back and some help on the offensive line. Analyst Sam Monson thinks OT Broderick Jones is already done for as a starter. Hopefully, a transition back to his natural left tackle position will help him out, but the concerns are valid. OT Troy Fautanu missed the majority of his rookie season with an injury.

But at least when it comes to the receiving options, Tannenbaum thinks Pittsburgh set up QB Shedeur Sanders or any young quarterback to succeed. The question is, will the Steelers draft a quarterback in 2025? And if so, who will it be?