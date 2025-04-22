‘Focused On This Year:’ Khan Dismisses Idea That 2026 QB Class Dictates 2025 Selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepping for the 2025 NFL Draft. Safe to say, that’s where the focus is for general manager Omar Khan, his scouting staff, and head coach Mike Tomlin. But that doesn’t mean they can neglect the future the entire time.

And Steelers fans (and media) have noted how the team seemingly is preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s looking increasingly likely that they will have some compensatory picks. And per Gerry Dulac, that was intentional.

So, could the Steelers be keeping one eye on the 2025 draft while looking toward 2026? Supposedly, the quarterback class is going to be stronger next year. And the Steelers don’t have a franchise quarterback. Could Khan and crew be prepping to get their guy next year?

“We’re primarily focused on this year,” Khan said Tuesday during a pre-draft press conference per the team’s YouTube channel. “But obviously, you’re gonna look into the future and see what’s coming and not only in the draft, but really our roster and free agency and what the league’s gonna look like next year and the year after. So you always take that into account, but I think right now we’re focused on this group.”

The Steelers owe it to themselves to do due diligence on all of their quarterback options. They don’t have a franchise quarterback, so they need to explore every avenue to get one. Whether that’s drafting one this year or holding off until next year.

But the reality is, the Steelers only have two quarterbacks on their roster for 2025. Who knows if and when Aaron Rodgers will sign with the Steelers? Regardless, the Steelers are serious about wanting four quarterbacks for their offseason program. And Khan said that he likes 2025’s quarterback class.

The Steelers have certainly done their homework on the draft class. They’ve met extensively with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Alabama QB Jalen Milroe. And Tomlin spoke Tuesday about being impressed by Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders when they had him in for a pre-draft visit.

Will the Steelers invest a draft pick in a quarterback this year, or will they wait for the supposedly stronger class in 2026? The answer to that question will greatly impact the 2025 NFL Draft. But the Steelers certainly aren’t ruling that out with their actions or their words.