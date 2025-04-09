Florio Speculates Rodgers Is Waiting To See If Steelers Draft 1st-Round QB

The latest theory on why Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers has everything to do with April 24. Night 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Like the rest of Steeler Nation, Rodgers could be waiting to see if the team drafts a first-round quarterback with an eye toward the future. And potentially the present. Mike Florio is hardly the only but the latest to float the idea, buying into its notion during a Wednesday interview.

“I think that’s the bigger issue,” Florio told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “And it goes more like this. What if we determine halfway through the season that this just isn’t a year for the Steelers to do anything significant? Okay, let’s find out what the young guy has. So I think you introduce a potential awkwardness.”

Florio compared it 2004 when the New York Giants rostered veteran Kurt Warner before (technically trading for) Eli Manning. Warner signed with the Giants in March only to watch the franchise draft his successor months later. Warner opened as the starter but was benched midway through the season.

More recently, Kirk Cousins had his starting spot pulled out from under him thanks to last year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons shocked by selecting Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. Panned at the time, Cousins had a terrible season and was benched before it concluded. Now, he’s in limbo as the Falcons hold onto him.

To a lesser degree, a similar scenario played out with Pittsburgh in 2022. Mitch Trubisky signed a relatively small contract but lost his starting job to rookie Kenny Pickett one month into the season, a backup the next 18 months before being released.

“I don’t think he wants to go into a situation where there’s gonna be a chance that if things don’t go well, he’s gonna get put on the bench for somebody else,” Florio said of Rodgers.

It’s not an unreasonable idea. But Rodgers signing a $30 million-plus contract with Pittsburgh would firmly put him in the driver’s seat to begin the season. And given the Steelers’ always-competitive nature, it’s unlikely he’s benched before the year ends. Under Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh has played a grand total of one game that was “meaningless,” one where it was already eliminated from playoff contention.

Still, if Rodgers feels like he can sign with Pittsburgh any time he wants, there’s little downside until waiting post-draft. It would give him the clearest picture of every NFL roster and protection against anything unforeseen happening with the Steelers or around the league.

It’s as strong a theory as any. But acting it out, would Rodgers avoid signing with the Steelers if they draft a quarterback in the first round? If so, what are his other options? Wait for Minnesota and a call that may never come? Retire? Something else? Like everything else Rodgers-related, it’s impossible to understand his intentions.