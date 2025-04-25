Florio: Source Says Aaron Rodgers To Steelers ‘Will Happen’ After Draft

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone. Despite having almost every option available, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted against drafting a quarterback. That could indicate that they’re going to continue waiting on Aaron Rodgers, and Mike Florio said the four-time NFL MVP will ultimately sign with the Steelers.
“I don’t know when it’s gonna happen,” Florio said Friday on Pro Football Talk. “I had somebody tell me recently, ‘He’s going to announce after the draft that he’s going to Pittsburgh.’ It will happen. Not sure when, but it will happen.”
Florio sounds confident that Rodgers will end up in Pittsburgh, but there’s no telling how valid that information is. Rodgers recently said that he’s dealing with personal issues that require his full attention. It didn’t sound like he had a firm timetable on his future.
However, if he does return to football, it would make sense for him to go to Pittsburgh. A few weeks ago, he had an extensive visit there. Mike Tomlin made it clear that he’s willing to wait for Rodgers. There are a lot of dots that connect Rodgers and the Steelers.
Florio isn’t the only one to claim to have intel on Rodgers, though. ESPN’s Evan Cohen also stated he talked to someone close to Rodgers, but his report does not back up Florio’s.
“[Chris Canty] and I talked to somebody who is close to Rodgers,” Cohen said Friday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “We got the feeling that it’s almost as if [Rodgers] wants the Steelers to make a move, so he doesn’t have to say no to them. This person, who knows Rodgers well, feels like it’s almost as if Rodgers would love them to trade for Kirk Cousins or draft Shedeur tonight so that he doesn’t have to say no to them.”
There’s no telling who Cohen and Canty’s source is. None of that could be true. However, it just goes to show just how uncertain this Rodgers situation is. Florio has a source who told him Rodgers will end up in Pittsburgh. Cohen and Canty have a source who told them that it doesn’t seem like Rodgers wants to go to the Steelers.
The last time Rodgers spoke, he made it clear that a lot of information being reported about him is false. Perhaps this is a similar situation. Until Rodgers or the Steelers make an official statement, the waiting game will continue. The deal isn’t done until pen is put to paper.