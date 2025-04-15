Fittipaldo: ‘Would Be Really Surprised’ If Steelers Draft A Cornerback At All

If the Steelers plan to draft a cornerback later this month, they have a funny way of showing it. In fact, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is skeptical that they address the position at all. While they have brought in some cornerbacks for pre-draft visits, he questions all the pre-draft math.

“Everything they’ve done in the offseason suggests”, Fittipaldo said on the North Shore Drive podcast, that the Steelers are “probably not gonna take a cornerback at all in this draft. If you look at what they’ve done, the additions of Darius Slay and Brandin Echols in free agency, you still have Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice [Jr.] on the roster, and you even signed a depth guy like James Pierre. They have six or seven corners with NFL experience on their roster”.

Ater not retaining Donte Jackson, the Steelers signed veteran CB Darius Slay. That is an obvious move for a starter, albeit a short-term option. In contrast to Fittipaldo, though, one might argue signing a 34-year-old cornerback is a sign that the Steelers plan to draft a cornerback. Unless you’re taking an immediate starter, players need time to develop, so get them now.

Of course, the Steelers finding an immediate starting cornerback in the draft would be difficult. They only have one pick in the top 80, and they have much bigger needs in the first round. On the whole, they haven’t paid as close attention to the top-end cornerbacks, either.

“The only guy that they’ve brought in so far who would be an option at 21, I think, would be Azareye’h Thomas from Florida State”, Fittipaldo claimed. After the podcast aired, the Steelers did bring in Justin Walley, but he is a Day-3 prospect.

While they have Joey Porter Jr. from a draft or two ago, the Steelers have struggled to maintain a cornerback duo. He is already on his third pair, all veterans, starting with Patrick Peterson during his rookie year. Last season, the Steelers brought in Donte Jackson via trade, and now they have Darius Slay.

Ideally, the Steelers would surely like to draft a young cornerback who can grow with Porter. But you only have so many draft picks, and they have pressing needs elsewhere. On the whole, their pre-draft breadcrumb trail does seem to reflect that, though not completely.

“Sometimes you’ve got to look at the clues that [the Steelers] give you during the offseason and just think about it”, Fittipaldo said. “We’re not gonna know exactly what they’re thinking in that building, but I would be really surprised right now if they took a corner at all”.

With only six selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers very well may not take a cornerback. They will likely try to draft a defensive lineman or two, a running back, a wide receiver, and a quarterback. That only leaves a pick or two for the rest of the roster. But are they content with Echols and Beanie Bishop Jr. as their slot options? I think an inside cornerback is more likely in the draft than an outside guy.