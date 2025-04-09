Fittipaldo: Steelers Taking Quarterback In First Round ‘Definitely In Play’

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain waiting for free agent QB Aaron Rodgers to decide if he’s going to join the team, and with the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, it’s feeling more likely than it has in the past few weeks that Pittsburgh could seriously consider taking a quarterback in the first round. With Shedeur Sanders reportedly making a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh later this week, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said he believes a first-round quarterback is “in play” for the Steelers.

“It seems like it’s a great bet they’re gonna take a quarterback. I’m still not sold on 21, I think it’s definitely in play though,” Fittipaldo said on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan.

Fittipaldo mentioned that bringing in Jaxson Dart and Sanders for pre-draft visits could be a sign of the team’s plan to draft a quarterback early.

The defensive line was (and, to me, still is) thought to be the direction the Steelers are heading in the first round, but they haven’t yet hosted some of the top defensive linemen for pre-draft visits, instead focusing on middle-round defensive line targets. With only eight more visits to be announced, it’ll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh does bring in some first round-caliber defensive linemen.

The smoke that Sanders could potentially fall in the draft coupled with imminent his visit to Pittsburgh is going to raise some eyebrows. And if Sanders is there at Pittsburgh’s selection at No. 21 overall, that’s a pick the Steelers very well could make. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sanders is the only first-round quarterback the Steelers would consider, and he’s going to be a player to watch closely on the first night of the draft.

The rest of Steelers’ pre-draft visitors could determine just how serious they are about taking a quarterback in the first round, and it’ll also be telling whether they’ll consider taking a position other than defensive line. While Schefter believes the Steelers would only take Sanders, there’s at least a chance that the team came away impressed with Dart during his visit and could consider him, especially given the first-round buzz he’s received as of late.

If Rodgers isn’t signed by the draft, that also could increase the odds of Pittsburgh targeting a quarterback in the first round. While it’s a weak quarterback class, the Steelers have no long-term answer at the position, and if they truly feel they can find someone in the first round who can be a productive starter, they could take a swing at quarterback, especially if Sanders is still on the board.