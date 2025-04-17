First Round Pick? Potential Steelers Target Tyler Shough Making Draft Surge

Being one of the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft won’t deter teams from spending a high draft pick on Louisville QB Tyler Shough. Turning 26 during his rookie season, Shough could hear his name called in Round 1. If so, he’d be the biggest draft “riser” from a media/draftnik standpoint, a relative unknown at the start of the process to potential top-32 player. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero included Shough on a list of “surprise” first-round picks.

“Shough has thrust himself into the next-tier conversation with Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe — and many scouts and coaches rank him above at least one of those more-heralded players.”

Overcoming injuries that derailed and led to a seven-year college career, Shough led Louisville to a strong 2024 season. A classic pocket passer, Shough has old-school size, a good arm, and overall accuracy to all three levels. His personality was on display at the NFL Combine, Shough hyping up fans during his 40-yard dash where he also showed plus athleticism, running a 4.63 40.

Tyler Shough is one of four quarterbacks Pittsburgh brought in for a pre-draft visit. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has hyped up the Steelers-Shough possibility, implying OC Arthur Smith is a fan of his game. But unless he’s a shock pick at No. 21 or Pittsburgh makes a trade, Shough is unlikely to be available come the Steelers’ next selection at No. 83.

Pelissero notes that quarterback rankings are a mess past Cam Ward being the top pick. Shedeur Sanders was viewed as the No. 2 quarterback throughout the pre-draft process, but his status has been called into question over the last three weeks. Dart and Milroe were invited to the draft, suggesting they’ll be under first-round consideration. It creates lots of uncertainty at football’s most important position.

While his age is off-putting, there is precedent. Brandon Weeden went 22nd overall to the Cleveland Browns in 2012 despite being 28 years old following an unsuccessful pro baseball career. Of course, Weeden was an NFL bust who barely threw more touchdowns (31) than interceptions (30) but age matters less for quarterbacks than other positions. In theory, quarterbacks can play into their early 40s. If teams like Shough’s tape, the age won’t scare them off.

Other first round sleepers on Pelissero’s list included Georgia C Jared Wilson, North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel, and Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams.