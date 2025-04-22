Field Yates: Steelers Are The ‘Wild Card’ Team In NFL Draft At QB

Throughout the pre-draft process, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done quite a bit of work on the quarterback position, studying the players, meeting with them and even bringing some to Pittsburgh for pre-draft visits.

Based on how the Steelers historically operate in the pre-draft process and how that translates to who they draft, there’s a great chance they take a quarterback in Round 1, and if not in the first round then certainly on Day 2 or Day 3.

For ESPN’s Field Yates, the Steelers are a total wild card when it comes to the QB position in the draft.

Appearing on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Tuesday morning, Yates stated that the Steelers might not draft a quarterback at all in the end, especially with them waiting around for Aaron Rodgers. Now, that seems unlikely that they’d not draft a quarterback at all, especially with having just two on the roster currently. But if they actually believe Rodgers is coming, they might not go QB in the first round and could wait until later to address the position.

“The Steelers are the wild card because while if they don’t have Aaron Rodgers, they better draft a quarterback. If they feel like a deal is basically agreed to, even though it’s not actually signed, the Steelers may say ‘We’re not taking a quarterback at all in this draft,’ right?” Yates said via ESPN Radio. “‘We got too many other needs to address on a team’ that if you look at it and especially if Aaron Rodgers is signed, that window, it is not open for a long time, right? That’s a, you better win right now.”

If Rodgers does end up signing, the Steelers are very clearly in a win-now window with the 41-year-old quarterback, along with the 36-year-old Cameron Heyward on defense, not to mention T.J. Watt turning 31 and Minkah Fitzpatrick turning 29. It’s not a young team by any stretch.

The defense is aging quickly, and the offense needs some veteran infusion, having received some with the acquisition of wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason. Adding a player like Rodgers would give a young offense a boost, though there are concerns with his lack of mobility behind a young offensive line that still has some growing and jelling to do.

But adding a quarterback like Rodgers for the 2025 season might cause the Steelers to punt on quarterback in the first round and instead focus on adding one like Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord or Texas’ Quinn Ewers on Day 2 or Day 3, depending on how things develop within the draft.

That’s what makes the Steelers a wild card at the quarterback position later this week. They still don’t have an answer from Rodgers, and the board could break in a certain way for the Steelers at No. 21, which could necessitate a selection of a QB in the first round.

On the other hand, possibly knowing Rodgers is coming could have them focusing elsewhere in the first round and beyond to plug some major holes on the roster in hopes of competing for a title in 2025.