Eyeing QB Who Creates ‘Special Plays,’ Cris Collinsworth Pairs Steelers With Alabama’s Jalen Milroe In Mock Draft

No matter what happens with Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a significant need at quarterback long-term. They’ve done quite a bit of work on the position throughout the pre-draft process and have been connected to big names.
Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart are the leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to who the selection could be at No. 21 overall Thursday if the Steelers take a quarterback.
But for Pro Football Focus’ Cris Collinsworth, he zigged while others zagged, pairing the Steelers with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in his final mock draft that dropped Wednesday.
“I want a quarterback who can move. With the way the Steelers play defense, and with that defensive line, they are going to be in every game, and it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter,” Collinsworth writes. “If you can just add one special play at the quarterback position per game — and when Milroe takes off and runs, I think he can create those special plays that you need to keep a game alive.”
When it comes to Milroe, there’s a lot of debate about him due to his struggles with accuracy on short and intermediate routes. But he throws a great deep ball and has dynamic legs that will allow him to make some jaw-dropping plays at the next level.
He needs time to sit and learn as a passer, but the ability to make something out of nothing with his legs will help him survive early in his career as he continues to develop and grow. That could fit well in Pittsburgh, especially in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.
Milroe’s running ability is something head coach Mike Tomlin has been eyeing for years since the NFL shifted at the quarterback position in the last decade or so.
Milroe measured in at the Combine at 6017, 217, has a strong right arm and is a dynamic runner. He put up some impressive numbers at Alabama, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes but also threw 20 interceptions. His accuracy was a mess at times, raising plenty of concerns, and rightfully so.