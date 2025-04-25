Evaluating The Value: Oregon DL Derrick Harmon

The pick is in.

The 2025 NFL Draft is Omar Khan’s third year as the Steelers’ general manager and like in past years we evaluate the value of each pick. Based on projections for each player by draft outlets as well as our own reports we want to see if the pick’s value is above or below how they were ranked coming into the draft.

Round 1 (Pick 21) – Derrick Harmon DT Oregon

There were a couple of potential Steelers targets that went off the board before they were on the clock, including defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen but in the end, it was a player who many thought was going to be the pick.

Daniel Jeremiah had him ranked 24th in his Top 150 .

“Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts. As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective. Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait. “

Lance Zierlein’s profile of Harmon for NFL.com gave him a 6.38 grade (will eventually be plus starter) with a first-round projection.

He opined, “Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long, and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield. He’s unlikely to be a primary sack man, but he can be part of a swarm unit that batters the pocket. He’s high-cut and tight-hipped, which limits his agility and reactive athleticism to finish. Harmon can play up and down the line in both odd and even fronts. He will bring an instant dose of stinginess and toughness to any defense he joins.”

Dane Brugler had him listed 16th overall in his draft guide, The Beast. He was Brugler’s No. 2 defensive tackle with a 1st–2nd-round grade.

His profile states, “A player who can win in different ways, Harmon forces blockers to attack air with his lateral explosiveness or uses strong, crafty hands to swat away the reach of blockers as he bursts through gaps to close on the ball carrier. Though he led FBS interior linemen in pressures, he also led the position in missed tackles (12) — even the smallest improvements in his backfield finishing ability would have resulted in double-digit sacks. Overall, Harmon is a highly active and disruptive big man who consistently finds ways to gain freedom from blocks as a penetrating pass rusher and run stuffer. He projects as a scheme-diverse NFL starter, anywhere from one- to five-tech.”

CBSSports.com had Harmon as its 25th player on its board and No. 2 defensive linemen. It gave him a grade of 89.00 (Pro Bowl potential).

“Harmon’s strength lies in initial contact and leveraging his upper-body power to shed blocks and make stops near the line of scrimmage. His functional flexibility allows adjustments in angles to locate ball-carriers, although his closing speed can vary. As a pass rusher, he relies more on technique than a diverse repertoire, capable of disrupting but lacking extensive moves. While his pad level starts well, it tends to rise during games, impacting his anchoring and power.

In summary, Harmon is a reliable interior defender with refined skills suited for close-quarter play. While not a standout athlete, his size, strength, and technical prowess offer potential as a rotational player, contributing effectively, especially on passing downs.”

Our Harmon profile by Alex Kozora gave him an 8.7 grade (1st Round – Quality Starter).

“Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement. He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers drafted Heyward two years before they needed him.

Harmon may not reach the heights of an All-Pro, but he’s a solid starter who can grow and improve. My NFL comp is Leonard Williams.”

From the beginning of the pre-draft cycle, Harmon looked like a potential Steeler. He has the measurables of the kind of defensive end they covet and are sometimes hard to find. He fills a position of need and is an upgrade to the defensive front.

Every report referenced here had Harmon rated very highly and expected him to be a first-round pick. Based on the evaluations and where he was selected this is a good value pick.