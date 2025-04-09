ESPN Names Steelers As A Draft Fit For Jalen Milroe In The Third Round

Bringing in veteran quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and, potentially, Aaron Rodgers, can help the Pittsburgh Steelers from year to year, but they need some sort of consistency for the future. The Steelers aren’t in the easiest spot to do so this offseason, though. They don’t have a second-round pick and sit at 21st overall in the first round. However, ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks the third round is where Pittsburgh might find its answer in Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

“Pittsburgh’s brass met with Jalen Milroe before his pro day,” Solak wrote Wednesday. “On the one hand, the Steelers took a stab at a dual-threat quarterback with Justin Fields last season, so trying again with Milroe is intuitive. And if Aaron Rodgers is their stopgap starter for 2025, Milroe would have time to develop.”

“The Steelers have two good receivers in DK Metcalf and George Pickens, as well as a young and ascending offensive line. If the running game doesn’t take a step back without Najee Harris, Milroe would have the necessary infrastructure to develop whenever the reps come in Pittsburgh.”

It’s worth noting that Milroe reportedly received an invite to the first round of the NFL draft. The league usually doesn’t do that with players unless it is getting some sort of intel that they may be selected in the first round. The quarterback class this year really is all over the place. It feels like a lock that Cam Ward goes to the Titans with the first pick. After that, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and Milroe could go in any order to any number of teams.

Milroe has the traits to become a great quarterback. But he’s not there yet and will be a project. Players with elite traits but who also need to polish their game can usually fall into Day 2. If the Steelers can get Milroe in the third round, they’ll be happy.

Solak mentions the offense Milroe would have around him, and it’s a solid supporting cast. Still, if the Steelers take Milroe, they will have to develop him. Looking at the Steelers’ track retired since Ben Roethlisberger retired, that doesn’t seem like something they’re great at doing. There’s an argument to be made that the Steelers are better off taking a polished QB rather than one they’d have to develop.

Nevertheless, Milroe could work out in Pittsburgh. The Steelers shouldn’t take him in the first round. But if he makes it to the third, why not? Arthur Smith made things work pretty well with Justin Fields last season. Milroe would require a similar offense, so we at least know the Steelers would be capable of adapting to him. In a draft in which they may find it difficult to land one of the top three QBs, Milroe could be a nice fallback option on Day 2.