ESPN Names Jack Sawyer Top-Five Day Three Pick, Derrick Harmon Least-Favorite First Round Choice

Draft classes are remembered by what happens in the first round. They’re defined by what happens on Day 3. Rounds 4-7 is where NFL teams truly make their money and have their scouting mettle tested. It’s where the Pittsburgh Steelers once found Antonio Brown, a franchise-changing pick. Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer may never reach those lofty heights, but he’s considered one of the best picks on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller ranked his favorite 100 picks of the draft, focusing on talent, team need, and value. While Sawyer ranked 48th overall, he slotted as the fifth-best Day 3 pick of any team.

“Sawyer’s hard-nosed, all-hustle mentality makes him another classic Steelers pick. He has some tightness that might limit his every-down ability, but Sawyer has proved to be a playmaker in big games. (See Michigan and Texas last season.)”

It’s a fair summary of Sawyer’s game. A flat-out playmaker in college, Sawyer stuffed the stat sheet in 2024. He finished with 59 tackles (nine for a loss), nine sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, and one interception.

With power, toughness, and a no-nonsense approach, his game “feels” like a Steeler. His initial role as a No. 4 outside linebacker will be small but Sawyer will provide quality depth at Pittsburgh’s most important defensive position.

The only Day 3 selections rated ahead of Sawyer’s 123rd overall selection were QB Shedeur Sanders (Browns, 144th overall), DL Ty Robinson (Eagles, 111th overall), RB Dylan Sampson (Browns, 126th overall), and S Lathan Ransom (Panthers, 122nd overall).

Other Steelers picks to appear on the list were RB Kaleb Johnson at No. 43, DL Derrick Harmon No. 55, and QB Will Howard at No. 76.

Miller liked the Sawyer pick much more than he did the Harmon one. Harmon was the lowest-rated first-round pick on the list, three spots behind Buffalo Bills CB Maxwell Hairston at No. 52 overall.

“We can debate about whether Pittsburgh should have taken a quarterback with this pick, but Harmon checked off the team’s other biggest need. He’ll also get the chance to learn from a legend in Cameron Heyward.”

Clearly, it was a quarterback class the NFL didn’t love. Sanders had one of the biggest falls in draft history and only three passers were selected within the top 75 picks, one of them being the first overall pick. Pittsburgh filled a need and got an arguable top-10 talent in Harmon. Someone has to be last of the first rounders but it’s difficult to see why Harmon gets comparatively low billing.

Miller’s favorite selection of the draft was the Chicago Bears taking Missouri WR Luther Burden No. 38 overall, a strong fit in Ben Johnson’s offense. His top selection for the Baltimore Ravens was first-round S Malaki Starks, first-round EDGE Shemar Stewart for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Sanders for the Browns at No. 10 leaguewide.