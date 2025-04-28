Eddie Faulkner IV, Son Of Steelers RB Coach, Invited To Pittsburgh’s Rookie Minicamp

Slippery Rock DB Eddie Faulkner IV, son of Pittsburgh Steelers’ running backs coach Eddie Faulkner, will join his father in Pittsburgh May 9-11 for the team’s rookie minicamp. Faulkner has been invited on a tryout basis, his school announced Monday evening.

FB: Slippery Rock safety Eddie Faulkner IV has been invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Minicamp May 9-11 for an NFL tryout! Details🔗: https://t.co/EGZ73sGpqx pic.twitter.com/DTaBx1qBp9 — Rock Athletics (@Rock_Athletics) April 28, 2025

A two-time All-PSAC selection, Faulkner served as a 2024 team captain for The Rock. A nickel corner, Faulkner recorded 53 tackles (six for a loss) with six pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. He also forced an impressive four fumbles, one of which was returned for a defensive touchdown against New Haven. It highlighted an impressive seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass breakups in a 22-7 win.

Eddie Faulkner IV sack/forced fumble in 2024 for Slippery Rock #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/96sg5ZJLC4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 28, 2025

Slippery Rock made a deep D-II playoff run, advancing to the semifinals before falling to Ferris State. Faulkner forced a pair of fumbles in the loss.

For his college career, Faulkner registered 160 tackles (15 for a loss) with seven forced fumbles and five interceptions. He played high school football at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh.

Attending Pitt’s Pro Day, where his father and several Steelers’ personnel attended, Faulkner IV measured in at 5075, 189 pounds. He ran a 4.63 40-yard dash with a 37.5-inch vertical and 7.07 three-cone time. He was rated as the No. 95 cornerback in Dane Brugler’s draft guide.

The Steelers have always been attached to good football bloodlines. That included drafting Washington ILB Carson Bruener in the sixth round, the son of former Pittsburgh tight end and current area scout Mark Bruener.

Faulkner will be the second son of a Steelers coach to attend a rookie minicamp. Boston College WR Dino Tomlin, son of Mike Tomlin, accepted an invite to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp. Both will face long odds to sign a contract and make the 90-man roster, but neither should be counted out.

Pittsburgh will release its full minicamp roster next week. As of now, we know of eight tryout players who will join the signed Steelers’ rookies and select returning players who have eligibility.