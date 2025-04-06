Early Odds Favor Steelers Finishing Below .500

Given that the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t yet signed QB Aaron Rodgers and if the season started tomorrow, QB Mason Rudolph would be under center for Pittsburgh, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that sportsbooks aren’t too bullish on Pittsburgh’s chances right now. On DraftKings, the Steelers over/under is currently set at 8.5, but odds currently favor the under. Right now, Pittsburgh is -130 to finish under that total, while they’re +110 to surpass it.

That means a $100 bet on the Steelers to go over 9.5 would net $110, while a $100 bet on the team to finish under that total would win $76.92.

With the Steelers the only suitor at the moment for Rodgers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that total jump to 9.5 if he does sign. The 2025 NFL Draft also has yet to take place, and there’s plenty more roster building that will occur between now and the start of the season. But as it stands right now, oddsmakers don’t project the Steelers to have a winning record.

It’s a team that still has holes across the roster, although they did make a big addition by trading for WR DK Metcalf. But they still have needs at defensive line and running back and they’re also expected to continue to bolster their secondary depth, while still pursuing Rodgers to play quarterback. The team also will likely look to take a quarterback at some point in the draft.

It’s a little too early to put serious consideration into the odds, but it does give a good look at where teams across the league stand right now. Pittsburgh’s 8.5 over/under places them third in the AFC North, with the Baltimore Ravens having an over/under win total of 11.5 to pace the division. The Cincinnati Bengals are currently sitting at 9.5, while the Cleveland Browns bring up the rear at 4.5, which is also the lowest in the NFL.

Where the odds sit after the draft and when Rodgers makes his decision will be a better indicator of what the Steelers are expected to do in the eyes of Vegas, but for now, the money is on Pittsburgh to have the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s tenure as head coach.