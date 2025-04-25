Dulac: Steelers Not Planning To Trade Into Second Round, Could Target RB, EDGE With Next Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 83 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is their next pick after selecting Oregon DL Derrick Harmon at No. 21 overall. While there’s been some speculation that the Steelers could look to move back into the second round, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote that isn’t the case.

“Steelers have to wait for 50 players to be picked tonight before they get a chance at another selection. They are not planning to get into the second round in case you’re wondering. Watch RBs, maybe even edge rusher,” Dulac tweeted on Friday.

It’s not a surprise that the Steelers could target a running back in the middle rounds. The team brought nine running backs in for pre-draft visits, and most of them were projected mid-round selections. Of the nine backs the team brought in, only UNC RB Omarion Hampton was selected in the first round. That should leave the Steelers a few options they’re familiar with, even with the 50-pick wait.

An EDGE would be a bit of a surprise, although it’s an underrated need for the Steelers. Last season, both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig missed multiple games with injuries, and Jeremiah Moon, who’s currently the No. 4 OLB, doesn’t offer a lot of pass-rush juice.

If the Steelers want to continue to be a team that thrives on rushing the passer, a mid-round EDGE who can spell T.J. Watt and Highsmith and be a reliable replacement due to injury would make some sense. The team hosted SMU’s Elijah Roberts for a pre-draft visit, although he’s widely viewed as a Day 3 prospect.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Steelers are open to trade conversations about WR George Pickens, and the ideal scenario for a Pickens trade would be for the team to move back into the second round. Dulac seems to pour some cold water on that notion, but there is a chance the Steelers could take a third-round pick for Pickens, although that return might be a little bit light.

As it stands now, it seems as if the Steelers will only have one selection tonight, and bolstering their defense after taking Harmon in the first round seems like it could be in the cards. But it wouldn’t be remotely surprising if the team drafted a running back to add to its backfield with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.